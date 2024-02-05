Modders Unlock Nvidia's DLSS 3 for Older Graphics Cards: A Game-Changer for Performance

In a breakthrough for gaming enthusiasts, modders have successfully enabled Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 3 technology on older Nvidia graphics cards, a feature initially confined to the new-age RTX 40-series. The innovation lies in the strategic substitution of Nvidia's DLSS 3 with AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3, an open-source technology designed to augment frame rates in games. FSR 3, renowned for its compatibility with a broad spectrum of graphics cards, can now be activated on older RTX GPUs, including the 20-series and 30-series.

Unleashing Superior Gaming Performance

The mod, known as 'DLSSG to FSR 3', has shown promising results in enhancing gaming performance. Tests conducted on an RTX 3080 have reported an impressive performance hike of up to 67% at 1440p, and in certain titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the boost soared to 75%. Despite its potential, the adoption of FSR 3 in games has been relatively slow, with availability currently confined to only four games.

Drawbacks and Limitations

While the mod has unlocked an array of benefits, it's not without its drawbacks. Users may encounter visual artifacts and increased latency, issues typically expected from a mod compared to native support. However, with a mod's inherent flexibility and the gaming community's constant pursuit of improvement, it can be hoped that these minor hindrances will be mitigated over time.

Expanding Horizons: ReBarUEFI

Complementing this breakthrough, the article also highlights another GitHub project named ReBarUEFI, a BIOS mod that enables the use of Resizable BAR (ReBAR) on older PCs that normally wouldn't support it. This could lead to a performance improvement of up to 12%. However, implementing ReBarUEFI entails more complex steps, such as BIOS modification, and carries a higher risk if instructions are not followed to the letter.

These innovations underscore that with some technical knowledge and risk-taking, older PCs can tap into newer technologies to substantially improve gaming performance. The tech landscape is evolving, and the gap between old and new is shrinking - all thanks to the relentless efforts of the modding community.