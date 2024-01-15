en English
en English
Gaming

Modders Gear Up for Starfield Enhancement, Bethesda Readies Significant Update

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Modders Gear Up for Starfield Enhancement, Bethesda Readies Significant Update

Modders are gearing up to redefine the gameplay experience of Bethesda’s forthcoming game, Starfield. Among them, a prominent modder known as Dylan_The_Developer is carving out a distinctive place by creating a tank model set to feature in NPC encounters. This tank, inspired by the United Colonies marine tank, is envisioned as a high-level boss fight, offering players the challenge of battling against NPC groups backed by formidable battle tanks.

A Detailed Dive into the Creation Process

The modder has painstakingly crafted the model and texture of the tank, now shifting gears towards rigging, animation, sound design, and weapon effects. This creation process is being carried out in anticipation of Bethesda’s release of the Creation Kit, a tool that would empower modders to seamlessly incorporate their work into Starfield.

The tank model aims to complement Starfield’s NASA-Punk aesthetic, potentially featuring futuristic elements like tracks and cabling, and a fusion-powered soundscape. These additions are designed to harmonize with the game’s lore, promising an immersive gaming experience.

The Path Ahead for the Tank Mod

While the mod’s incorporation into the game may take some time, the modding community and gamers alike are excited about its potential to enhance gameplay. Bethesda, on the other hand, is working towards the release of a significant update for Starfield.

Bethesda’s Upcoming Update for Starfield

Bethesda has announced a substantial update to Starfield, set to roll out more than 100 fixes to the RPG that was launched last year. The patch will be available for download through Steam Beta on January 17, 2024, and is expected to reach all players across all platforms two weeks later. The update aims to address gameplay issues, enhance overall performance, and revamp the visual layer of Starfield. The complete list of fixes will be made public on the day of the update’s release.

This update, including a myriad of bug fixes, improvements, graphic upgrades, and widescreen support, marks the biggest overhaul for Starfield since its inception. With the modding community’s ongoing efforts and Bethesda’s upcoming update, Starfield is poised to offer an enriched gaming experience to its players.

Gaming Science & Technology United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

