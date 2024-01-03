en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Modder Korodic Sparks Innovation with Starfield Mech Piloting Mod

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Modder Korodic Sparks Innovation with Starfield Mech Piloting Mod

Modder Jared Kohr, known in the gaming community as Korodic, has embarked on a quest to invigorate Bethesda’s Starfield with a unique modification. The ‘Starfield Mech Piloting’ mod, currently in its early stages of development, aims to allow players to engage with the game’s dormant mechs, driving them into action. A sneak peek into this work-in-progress was shared on YouTube, revealing a player controlling a dark, towering mech, navigating the game’s terrain on foot and wielding powerful weapons.

Mod’s Promise and Hurdles

Despite the mod’s captivating visuals and sound effects, Korodic acknowledges that it is far from being playable. The lack of adequate documentation and some non-functional features pose significant hurdles to its development. However, the modder is not backing down. He is actively seeking assistance from his peers to overcome these challenges, fostering a collaborative spirit within the modding community.

Creating Waves in the Gaming Community

Korodic’s initiative, although not officially endorsed by Bethesda, is seen as a bold step to enhance Starfield’s gameplay. His previous contributions to popular games such as Skyrim, where he added the Dwemer Colosseum, affirm his commitment and skill in the modding arena. Despite Bethesda’s announcement to introduce new transportation methods in Starfield in 2024, Korodic’s effort to integrate mech piloting could potentially influence the game’s future updates.

Starfield’s Recent Recognition

Interestingly, Korodic’s initiative coincides with Starfield receiving the Steam award for ‘innovative gameplay’. This accolade has, however, sparked a debate within the game’s community on Reddit, with some players expressing confusion over the recognition. Nevertheless, initiatives like Korodic’s mech piloting mod underline the potential for innovation within the Starfield gaming experience.

0
Gaming United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ViewSonic India Launches VX3219 2K PRO Gaming Monitor: A Deep Dive into its Features and Performance

By Salman Khan

Unlocking The Finals: Strategies to Rapidly Earn XP

By Salman Khan

Call of Duty's Ghost and Soap: A Surprising Fanfic Favourite

By Salman Khan

Stardew Valley Version 1.6 Update: A New Wave of Excitement in the Gaming Realm

By Salman Khan

Ragnarok X: Next Generation Enters Chinese Gaming Market with Governme ...
@China · 9 mins
Ragnarok X: Next Generation Enters Chinese Gaming Market with Governme ...
heart comment 0
CD Projekt RED Dismisses Acquisition Rumors, Affirms Commitment to Independence

By Salman Khan

CD Projekt RED Dismisses Acquisition Rumors, Affirms Commitment to Independence
South Africa’s iGaming Industry: Growth, Challenges, and Future Prospects

By Salman Khan

South Africa's iGaming Industry: Growth, Challenges, and Future Prospects
Phasmophobia Confirmed for PS5 and PSVR2 Release in 2024

By Salman Khan

Phasmophobia Confirmed for PS5 and PSVR2 Release in 2024
Teen Prodigy Breaks Tetris Record, Pushes Limits of Vintage Gaming

By Salman Khan

Teen Prodigy Breaks Tetris Record, Pushes Limits of Vintage Gaming
Latest Headlines
World News
Nikki Haley's Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine
51 seconds
Nikki Haley's Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine
Michigan's Resilient Journey to Potential National Championship Amid Controversies
55 seconds
Michigan's Resilient Journey to Potential National Championship Amid Controversies
Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate
56 seconds
Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate
A New Phase in Israel-Palestine Conflict and Global Updates
1 min
A New Phase in Israel-Palestine Conflict and Global Updates
Nebraska's Nick Henrich Bids Farewell to Football Following Recurring Injury
2 mins
Nebraska's Nick Henrich Bids Farewell to Football Following Recurring Injury
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-up of Recent Matches
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-up of Recent Matches
Brodie Spencer's Recall from Motherwell: A Twist in the Tale
2 mins
Brodie Spencer's Recall from Motherwell: A Twist in the Tale
Unusual Voter Compliment Sparks Reactions Amid Ramaswamy's Political Struggles
2 mins
Unusual Voter Compliment Sparks Reactions Amid Ramaswamy's Political Struggles
Decoding Diabetes: A Deep Dive into the Most Googled Questions
2 mins
Decoding Diabetes: A Deep Dive into the Most Googled Questions
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
49 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
50 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app