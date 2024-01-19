Mixed Reactions to Obsidian's Avowed RPG Following Developer Direct Showcase

Obsidian Entertainment's highly anticipated RPG, Avowed, showcased at the Developer Direct event, sparked an array of reactions among gaming enthusiasts. Some Xbox zealots hailed the game as 'amazing', while others found the presentation underwhelming, as the gameplay appeared antiquated and rigid, especially in combat sequences. The game's combat system, particularly the first-person spellcasting and melee dynamics, was criticised for feeling unnatural and less sophisticated compared to Skyrim, a game that is over a decade old.

Mixed Reactions to the Gameplay

Comparisons were drawn to VR games, which typically have limitations due to technology, but are somewhat compensated by the immersive VR experience. Avowed, being a standard PC/console game, didn't seem to have this novelty to counterbalance its perceived shortcomings. Negative feedback was centred around the RPG storytelling elements, with stiff animations and dialogue delivery that did not match character expressions, falling behind the industry's increasing use of full performance capture.

Is it too early to form an opinion?

Despite these critiques, it is important to clarify that these are preliminary judgements based on the showcase. Avowed could still prove to be enjoyable and the story extends beyond the brief dialogue showcased. The gaming community is now left with a cautious outlook, eagerly waiting to see how the highly anticipated title develops in the coming year.

Final Take: Awaiting Avowed

While the showcase stirred mixed reactions, it's too soon to make a final verdict on Obsidian's Avowed. The gaming community remains optimistic, acknowledging that the game still holds potential. The true test will be when the game hits the market, and gamers worldwide get to experience it first-hand.