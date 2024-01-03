Mintrocket’s ‘Dave the Diver’ Surpasses 3 Million Sales in Six Months

‘Dave the Diver,’ a subaquatic culinary adventure game, has made waves in the global gaming community by surpassing 3 million sales in just six months. This achievement, announced on January 3, 2024, marks a significant milestone for its developer, Mintrocket, a subsidiary of the South Korean conglomerate Nexon.

Defying Expectations

Despite its affiliation with Nexon, known for major franchises like MapleStory and Dungeon & Fighter, ‘Dave the Diver’ was considered an indie title. It was released on Windows PC and macOS on June 28, 2023, and later expanded to the Nintendo Switch platform in October. The game’s success has carved a niche for itself with its unconventional script and intriguing mechanics.

Critical Acclaim & Awards

Although it did not win the ‘Best Indie Game’ category at The Game Awards 2023, losing out to ‘Sea of Stars’, ‘Dave the Diver’ did not go unrecognized. It was awarded the ‘Best Sit Back & Relax Game’ at the 2023 Steam Awards, a testament to its immersive and calming gameplay. The game’s director Jaeho Hwang credits this success to the mechanics centered around the protagonist, Dave, which allows players to form an emotional attachment and relate to his daily experiences.

Unpacking the Success

Chris Kerr, the news editor at GameDeveloper.com, attributed the game’s success to its perfect blend of RPG gameplay, undersea exploration, and restaurant management. The game is known for its relaxing vibe, occasionally disrupted by the thrill of a shark attack. This unique combination of sea adventure and culinary challenges has resonated with players worldwide, cementing ‘Dave the Diver’ as a standout title in the gaming market.