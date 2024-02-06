Minecraft Unveils Planet Earth III DLC in Collaboration with BBC

In an unprecedented move, Minecraft has unveiled its latest downloadable content (DLC) offering titled Planet Earth III, a product of its collaboration with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). This free DLC, available on both the Minecraft Marketplace and Minecraft Education, takes its inspiration from the BBC's renowned natural world documentary series carrying the same title.

Immersive Gameplay with a Slice of the Natural World

The DLC transports players into various scenarios, allowing them to assume the roles of different animals and grapple with their survival challenges. Players can now inhabit the skin of a fur seal or a great white shark in 'Tides of Change', an Arctic wolf or a musk ox in 'Arctic Adversaries', or an impala or a leopard in 'Treetop Huntress'.

A Nexus for Interactive Learning: BBC Planet Earth Field Station

The DLC also features the BBC Planet Earth Field Station, a central hub where players can select scenes, monitor activities, engage with sound boards, replay activities, view cinematics, and learn about the animals that form the crux of Planet Earth III.

Minecraft and BBC: A Partnership Rooted in Education

This collaboration between Mojang Studios, the creators of Minecraft, and BBC represents a new frontier in educational gameplay. The previous DLC from this partnership achieved a record for the most downloads in a single day for an educational game in Minecraft's history across 116 countries. This success paved the way for this new collaboration, aiming to inspire generations of gamers around themes of global citizenship and sustainability.

As a cherry on top, players can also obtain a free Great White Shark Character Creator item to customize their Minecraft character in the game, adding an extra layer of personalization and player engagement.