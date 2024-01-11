en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Minecraft Legends Seals Content Development with Final Event ‘Snow vs Snouts’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Minecraft Legends Seals Content Development with Final Event ‘Snow vs Snouts’

Minecraft Legends, the celebrated sandbox game, has unveiled its final event, ‘Snow vs Snouts,’ marking a pivotal moment in its content development journey. The event introduces a novel challenge, tasking players with the demolition of piglin bases using an upgraded Redstone launcher. This enhanced weapon boasts speedier cooldowns, rapid construction and deconstruction, and a powerful knockback effect on piglins—providing a thrilling gameplay experience. However, the challenge’s unique rules restrict players from controlling mobs or building other structures, spotlighting the Redstone launcher’s exclusivity in this event.

The Final Content Update

The release of ‘Snow vs Snouts’ stands as the last content update for Minecraft Legends. Having shaped a vibrant and engaging universe for players worldwide, the game’s studio has decided to halt further content development. However, this does not signal an end to the game’s support system. Existing features and functionalities will remain intact, and both PvP and co-op modes will continue to function seamlessly. Importantly, players can still expect to receive ongoing technical support, ensuring an uninterrupted gaming experience.

End of an Era, Not the Adventure

Even though ‘Snow vs Snouts’ is the latest and last Lost Legend to be rolled out, the adventure doesn’t end here. Gamers can still immerse themselves in the riveting narratives of the previous nine Lost Legends challenges—all available for free. As a final reward for the newly introduced event, successful players will earn the exclusive Snow Guardian hero skin, adding another coveted item to their collection.

A Token of Gratitude

Recognizing the unwavering support and enthusiasm of the Minecraft community, the studio is gifting all players the Bright-Eyed Hero skin. This exclusive skin can be claimed in the Minecraft Legends Marketplace, serving as a token of appreciation for the gamers’ dedication. While the curtain may be falling on Minecraft Legends’ content development, gamers can look forward to more explorations and adventures within the expansive Minecraft universe.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
17 mins ago
Annihilape Joins Pokemon Go in the Upcoming Raging Battles Event
Mark your calendars, Pokemon Go enthusiasts. Annihilape, the evolved form of Primeape, is finally making its way to the popular mobile game during the Raging Battles event. This much-anticipated event is scheduled to kick off on January 19th and will run until January 24th. The event will see an increased frequency of Team Go Rocket
Annihilape Joins Pokemon Go in the Upcoming Raging Battles Event
Disney Lorcana's 'Into the Inklands' to Introduce Location Cards and New Hero
1 hour ago
Disney Lorcana's 'Into the Inklands' to Introduce Location Cards and New Hero
MTZ Interceptor Nerfed in MW3 and Warzone Update: What to Expect in Season 1 Reloaded
2 hours ago
MTZ Interceptor Nerfed in MW3 and Warzone Update: What to Expect in Season 1 Reloaded
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Debuts Realistic Barcelona Ride-Hailing Experience
31 mins ago
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Debuts Realistic Barcelona Ride-Hailing Experience
'Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire!' Set for Release on February 8, 2024
50 mins ago
'Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire!' Set for Release on February 8, 2024
Billy Mitchell and Twin Galaxies Settle Defamation Lawsuit
52 mins ago
Billy Mitchell and Twin Galaxies Settle Defamation Lawsuit
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
3 mins
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
3 mins
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
4 mins
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
5 mins
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
5 mins
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
5 mins
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
6 mins
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
7 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
7 mins
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app