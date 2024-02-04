Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to Join Fortnite? A Rumored Collaboration Sparks Excitement

A buzz has been making rounds on the internet, hinting at the possibility of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a revered intellectual property (IP), being the next major addition to the online multiplayer phenomenon, Fortnite. The rumor mill began churning following the XboxEra Podcast, where host Nick Baker cited an anonymous source, hinting at an impending collaboration between Fortnite and the Power Rangers.

Rumor or Reality?

While the details remain sketchy, Baker suggested the introduction of Power Rangers skins to Fortnite, which could transpire relatively quickly. However, he was quick to remind listeners that such release schedules are often modified. Drawing parallels with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover, Baker envisaged the Power Rangers' inclusion as a bundle, possibly featuring skins for the Red, Yellow, Pink, Blue, and Black Rangers.

Unconfirmed Speculation

As it stands, the talk of Power Rangers joining the Fortnite universe remains speculative and yet to receive official confirmation. The rumor has ignited conversations among fans who are voicing their views on the potential crossover, while sharing their aspirations for future collaborations in the game.

Fortnite's Legacy of Successful Collaborations

It's worth noting that Fortnite, developed by Epic Games, has a history of successful collaborations. The possible inclusion of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers only adds to this legacy. However, the gaming community must exercise caution and treat this information as a rumor until further notice. As the anticipation builds, whether this collaboration will materialize remains a thrilling mystery.