Microsoft’s Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18

In an exciting revelation, Microsoft has announced an Xbox Developer Direct event, scheduled to take place on January 18 at 3 p.m. EST. This highly anticipated event promises to unveil a series of new games along with salient details, elevating the anticipation amongst the gaming community.

First Glimpse at Indiana Jones Game

MachineGames is set to take the stage with their new Indiana Jones game. This action-adventure title allows players to step into the shoes of the iconic archaeologist, plunging them into a world of thrill and excitement. The Developer Direct will present over 10 minutes of gameplay coupled with insightful developer commentary. This will include details about the game’s setting, story, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer.

Deep Dive into Avowed and Ara: History Untold

Obsidian Entertainment is set to provide an in-depth look into Avowed, their new fantasy action RPG set in the vibrant world known as the Living Lands. The upcoming event will also see Oxide Games showcasing new gameplay footage and discussing the key features of their upcoming historical grand strategy game, Ara: History Untold.

Behind the Scenes with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Ninja Theory will pull back the curtain on the creation of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, allowing fans a sneak peek into the team’s ambition and the meticulous care they are investing into crafting Senua’s journey. The event will conclude with a dedicated segment on The Elder Scrolls Online, one of the most popular and enduring MMORPGs of our time.

Microsoft’s announcement also hints at additional content, urging fans to follow Xbox and Bethesda’s official social channels for more updates on the Developer Direct. This event is shaping up to be a vibrant showcase of gaming innovation and creativity, emphasizing Microsoft’s commitment to delivering immersive and engaging experiences to its gaming community.