Gaming

Microsoft’s Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
In an exciting revelation, Microsoft has announced an Xbox Developer Direct event, scheduled to take place on January 18 at 3 p.m. EST. This highly anticipated event promises to unveil a series of new games along with salient details, elevating the anticipation amongst the gaming community.

First Glimpse at Indiana Jones Game

MachineGames is set to take the stage with their new Indiana Jones game. This action-adventure title allows players to step into the shoes of the iconic archaeologist, plunging them into a world of thrill and excitement. The Developer Direct will present over 10 minutes of gameplay coupled with insightful developer commentary. This will include details about the game’s setting, story, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer.

Deep Dive into Avowed and Ara: History Untold

Obsidian Entertainment is set to provide an in-depth look into Avowed, their new fantasy action RPG set in the vibrant world known as the Living Lands. The upcoming event will also see Oxide Games showcasing new gameplay footage and discussing the key features of their upcoming historical grand strategy game, Ara: History Untold.

Behind the Scenes with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Ninja Theory will pull back the curtain on the creation of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, allowing fans a sneak peek into the team’s ambition and the meticulous care they are investing into crafting Senua’s journey. The event will conclude with a dedicated segment on The Elder Scrolls Online, one of the most popular and enduring MMORPGs of our time.

Microsoft’s announcement also hints at additional content, urging fans to follow Xbox and Bethesda’s official social channels for more updates on the Developer Direct. This event is shaping up to be a vibrant showcase of gaming innovation and creativity, emphasizing Microsoft’s commitment to delivering immersive and engaging experiences to its gaming community.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

