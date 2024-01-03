Microsoft’s Xbox Developer Direct 2024: Rumored Game Announcements and Shadow Drop

In what might turn out to be an exciting turn of events for gaming enthusiasts worldwide, Microsoft is rumored to be conducting another Xbox Developer Direct presentation in 2024. This speculation comes in the wake of their successful 2023 event where they unveiled multiple games and shadow dropped Hi-Fi Rush.

Source of the Rumors

The origin of this rumor is a claim made by Spanish YouTuber eXtas1s. According to him, the upcoming event will reveal new details on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Towerborne. In addition, an announcement of a new game from Double Fine Productions, known for their work on Psychonauts, is expected.

Anticipation of a Shadow Drop

The gaming community anticipates that a game will be shadow dropped at the event. The leading candidate for this surprise release is speculated to be Double Fine’s new project, potentially titled KILN. The buzz around KILN began when Microsoft filed a trademark for it last year.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

Although these rumors have piqued the interests of gamers globally, no official confirmation has come from Microsoft yet. As such, gamers are encouraged to stay alert for any official announcements that may be made in the near future.