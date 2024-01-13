en English
Gaming

Microsoft's 2024 Vision: Expanding Xbox Game Library Through Stellar Acquisitions

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
Microsoft’s 2024 Vision: Expanding Xbox Game Library Through Stellar Acquisitions

Microsoft is embarking on an ambitious journey, expanding its Xbox game library by leveraging its acquisition of numerous legendary game developers. This expansion aims not just at enhancing the gaming experience on the Xbox Series X and S, but also at nurturing PC gaming, enabling game streaming on mobile devices, and kindling cloud gaming consoles through Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s array of first-party studios, each with its own specialties and upcoming projects, is set to transform the gaming landscape in 2024 and beyond.

343 Industries and the Halo Legacy

343 Industries, the mastermind behind the Halo franchise, is reportedly developing the next chapter of the Halo saga. Halo Infinite, its last major release in 2021 faced initial criticism for its multiplayer mode, which has since been significantly improved, setting the stage for the upcoming sequel.

From Contrast to South of Midnight: Compulsion Games

Compulsion Games, renowned for creating Contrast and We Happy Few, is diligently working on South of Midnight, a thrilling adventure game imbued with supernatural elements, promising a captivating gaming experience.

Double Fine Productions: Quirkiness at Its Best

Double Fine Productions, celebrated for its eccentric games such as Psychonauts, is currently engaged in developing two undisclosed projects following the successful release of Psychonauts 2.

inXile Entertainment: A New IP on the Horizon

inXile Entertainment, a studio specializing in cRPGs, has unveiled an original IP named Clockwork Revolution. This first-person shooter introduces a unique twist with time-traveling elements, promising a riveting journey for gamers.

Mojang Studios: The Guardians of Minecraft

The team behind the global phenomenon, Minecraft, is focusing on delivering new experiences within the franchise. Mojang Studios is also gearing up for a significant update that will keep fans engaged and entertained.

Ninja Theory: Continuing the Hellblade Saga

Ninja Theory is set to release Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 in 2024, continuing the gripping narrative of its critically acclaimed predecessor, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Obsidian Entertainment: Juggling Multiple Projects

Obsidian Entertainment, not one to rest on its laurels, is working on a sequel to The Outer Worlds and a new fantasy RPG, Avowed, promising a diverse gaming experience for fans.

Playground Games: Reviving Fable

Playground Games has announced a reboot of the beloved Fable series using the ForzaTech Engine. The details are yet to be disclosed but the anticipation is palpable amongst the gaming community.

Rare: Balancing the Old and the New

Rare is engaged in updating Sea of Thieves while simultaneously developing a new IP, Everwild. This action-adventure game with god game elements is set to offer a unique gaming experience.

The Coalition and The Initiative: Secretive Projects Underway

The Coalition, known for the Gears of War series, reportedly has several unannounced projects in the pipeline. Similarly, The Initiative, in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics, is rebooting the Perfect Dark series, keeping fans guessing about what’s next.

Undead Labs: Pushing the Boundaries with State of Decay 3

Undead Labs is developing State of Decay 3, with a focus on enhancing visuals and character development, promising an immersive zombie apocalypse experience for gamers.

World’s Edge: Revisiting Age of Mythology

World’s Edge is committed to retelling the Age of Mythology saga and also working on Age of Empires Mobile, catering to both desktop and mobile gaming enthusiasts.

Bethesda Softworks: Updating Starfield and Developing The Elder Scrolls VI

Bethesda Softworks continues to update Starfield and Fallout 76 while also developing The Elder Scrolls VI, ensuring fans have a plethora of gaming options.

Waiting for Id Software

Id Software, after releasing DOOM Eternal, has kept its fans guessing as it has not announced any new projects yet.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

