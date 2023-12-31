en English
Mexico Reborn: Modder Revives Red Dead Redemption’s Mexico in Sequel

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:59 pm EST
Mexico Reborn: Modder Revives Red Dead Redemption's Mexico in Sequel

In a remarkable fusion of the old and new, a dedicated Red Dead Redemption 2 modder, known as Mexico_Team, has embarked on a laborious project to refurbish and incorporate the Mexico section from the original Red Dead Redemption into its successor. The Mexico segment, highlighting the region Nuevo Paraíso, was an integral part of the inaugural game, offering a diverse landscape for players to traverse and explore.

Recreating the Past in the Present

The mod aims to meticulously recreate all aspects of the first game’s Mexico, including the building interiors, towns, and non-playable characters (NPCs), and adapt it for exploration as the sequel’s protagonist, Arthur Morgan. Currently available in early access on LibertyCity.net, the mod is still a work in progress and has potential issues and incomplete sections. Installation requires a certain degree of modding expertise, as the instructions provided are not detailed.

Reviving the Nostalgia

Many players are excited about the mod and feel nostalgic about revisiting Mexico. The NPCs in the mod have their voices dubbed in Spanish, adding to the authenticity of the mod. The project is being created from scratch with all the cities, buildings, and transportation means, imitating the original setting.

Other Endeavors in the Gaming World

In other news related to Red Dead Redemption 2, fans are recreating the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in various Rockstar games, including a cinematic version by YouTuber JackZ_Studios that closely mimics Rockstar’s style. The article also briefly mentions Joshua Robertson, a News Editor for TheGamer who expresses interest in a remaster of FromSoftware’s Bloodborne.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

