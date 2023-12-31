Mexico Reborn: Modder Revives Red Dead Redemption’s Mexico in Sequel

In a remarkable fusion of the old and new, a dedicated Red Dead Redemption 2 modder, known as Mexico_Team, has embarked on a laborious project to refurbish and incorporate the Mexico section from the original Red Dead Redemption into its successor. The Mexico segment, highlighting the region Nuevo Paraíso, was an integral part of the inaugural game, offering a diverse landscape for players to traverse and explore.

Recreating the Past in the Present

The mod aims to meticulously recreate all aspects of the first game’s Mexico, including the building interiors, towns, and non-playable characters (NPCs), and adapt it for exploration as the sequel’s protagonist, Arthur Morgan. Currently available in early access on LibertyCity.net, the mod is still a work in progress and has potential issues and incomplete sections. Installation requires a certain degree of modding expertise, as the instructions provided are not detailed.

Reviving the Nostalgia

Many players are excited about the mod and feel nostalgic about revisiting Mexico. The NPCs in the mod have their voices dubbed in Spanish, adding to the authenticity of the mod. The project is being created from scratch with all the cities, buildings, and transportation means, imitating the original setting.

