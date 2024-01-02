Meta Slashes Quest 2 VR Headset Prices Amidst VR Industry Challenges

In a move that is set to rekindle interest in virtual reality (VR) exploration, Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has announced a permanent price cut for its Quest 2 VR headset. The 128GB model of the device now comes with a price tag of $249.99, while the advanced 256GB model is available for $299.99.

Fueling VR Adoption

This significant reduction follows a temporary holiday discount and comes a few months after the launch of the more technologically advanced Quest 3 VR headset. The price cut is expected to pull a larger crowd toward VR, enticing potential buyers who might have been deterred by the higher cost of the Quest 3.

Discounts Extend to Accessories and Refurbished Models

Beyond the headset, the price reduction also extends to accessories like the Elite Strap and carrying case, as well as refurbished models. These additional discounts are anticipated to offer a comprehensive VR experience to users at a relatively lower cost, further pushing the appeal of the Quest 2.

Meta Quest 2’s New Features

Adding to the allure, the Meta Quest 2 now offers support for Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming, providing users with a wider array of gaming experiences. Users can also access versions of Microsoft Office apps on the device, broadening its utility beyond just gaming.

Industry Challenges

In a contrasting scenario, First Contact Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based VR game developer known for its first-person shooter games ‘Firewall Zero Hour’ and ‘Firewall Ultra’ for Sony’s PSVR headsets, has closed its doors. The lack of support for VR within the industry was cited as the primary reason for this development. Meanwhile, Microsoft announced the depreciation of its Windows Mixed Reality platform, with plans to remove it from a future version of Windows, casting a long shadow on the future of VR.