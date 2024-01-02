en English
Gaming

Meta Slashes Quest 2 VR Headset Prices Amidst VR Industry Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
In a move that is set to rekindle interest in virtual reality (VR) exploration, Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has announced a permanent price cut for its Quest 2 VR headset. The 128GB model of the device now comes with a price tag of $249.99, while the advanced 256GB model is available for $299.99.

Fueling VR Adoption

This significant reduction follows a temporary holiday discount and comes a few months after the launch of the more technologically advanced Quest 3 VR headset. The price cut is expected to pull a larger crowd toward VR, enticing potential buyers who might have been deterred by the higher cost of the Quest 3.

Discounts Extend to Accessories and Refurbished Models

Beyond the headset, the price reduction also extends to accessories like the Elite Strap and carrying case, as well as refurbished models. These additional discounts are anticipated to offer a comprehensive VR experience to users at a relatively lower cost, further pushing the appeal of the Quest 2.

Meta Quest 2’s New Features

Adding to the allure, the Meta Quest 2 now offers support for Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming, providing users with a wider array of gaming experiences. Users can also access versions of Microsoft Office apps on the device, broadening its utility beyond just gaming.

Industry Challenges

In a contrasting scenario, First Contact Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based VR game developer known for its first-person shooter games ‘Firewall Zero Hour’ and ‘Firewall Ultra’ for Sony’s PSVR headsets, has closed its doors. The lack of support for VR within the industry was cited as the primary reason for this development. Meanwhile, Microsoft announced the depreciation of its Windows Mixed Reality platform, with plans to remove it from a future version of Windows, casting a long shadow on the future of VR.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

