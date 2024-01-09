Memphis GameStop Heist: PlayStation 5 Consoles Stolen in Early Morning Burglary

In the heart of Memphis, Tennessee, the Memphis Police Department is on a quest for two male suspects, implicated in a burglary at a GameStop store on Union Avenue. The incident, unfolding in the early hours of a Tuesday, saw officers responding to the scene around 5 a.m.

A Scene of Chaos

Once on site, the law enforcement personnel encountered evident signs of forced entry; plywood hastily covered a shattered window. The store’s back storage room bore the brunt of the intrusion, revealing a scene of disorder. Multiple boxes lay scattered and rummaged through, while the door sustained notable damage.

Caught on Camera

Security footage played a crucial role in the investigation, recording the two suspects as they infiltrated the establishment and committed the theft. The video showed the duo methodically selecting and appropriating various items.

High-value Heist

The theft was not a small-time affair. Among the pilfered products were close to 20 PlayStation 5 consoles, each carrying a hefty price tag of $500. The burglary, therefore, represents a substantial financial blow for the store, given the high value of the merchandise stolen.

As the Memphis Police Department intensifies its search for the suspects, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by retailers in securing high-value items and the ever-present threat of crime.