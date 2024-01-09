en English
Crime

Memphis GameStop Heist: PlayStation 5 Consoles Stolen in Early Morning Burglary

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Memphis GameStop Heist: PlayStation 5 Consoles Stolen in Early Morning Burglary

In the heart of Memphis, Tennessee, the Memphis Police Department is on a quest for two male suspects, implicated in a burglary at a GameStop store on Union Avenue. The incident, unfolding in the early hours of a Tuesday, saw officers responding to the scene around 5 a.m.

A Scene of Chaos

Once on site, the law enforcement personnel encountered evident signs of forced entry; plywood hastily covered a shattered window. The store’s back storage room bore the brunt of the intrusion, revealing a scene of disorder. Multiple boxes lay scattered and rummaged through, while the door sustained notable damage.

Caught on Camera

Security footage played a crucial role in the investigation, recording the two suspects as they infiltrated the establishment and committed the theft. The video showed the duo methodically selecting and appropriating various items.

High-value Heist

The theft was not a small-time affair. Among the pilfered products were close to 20 PlayStation 5 consoles, each carrying a hefty price tag of $500. The burglary, therefore, represents a substantial financial blow for the store, given the high value of the merchandise stolen.

As the Memphis Police Department intensifies its search for the suspects, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by retailers in securing high-value items and the ever-present threat of crime.

0
Crime Gaming United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

