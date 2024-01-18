Matter Labs and iCandy Unite to Pioneer zkCandy, a Gaming-focused Hyperchain

In an ambitious move to revolutionize the gaming sector, Matter Labs and iCandy, a Southeast Asian game developer, have announced their partnership to build a specialized hyperchain, zkCandy. This groundbreaking venture will focus on gaming and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, leveraging the boundless potential of blockchain technology.

Unveiling the zkCandy Hyperchain

Matter Labs and iCandy have unveiled their strategic collaboration to develop the dedicated zkSync gaming and AI-focused hyperchain, zkCandy. This hyperchain is set to incorporate gaming and AI-specific tools along with a decentralized gaming infrastructure, thus providing an advanced platform for game developers to build innovative products within the powerful zkSync ecosystem. It aims to push the boundaries of the Web3 gaming industry, heralding a new era of technological advancements in gaming.

Collaboration for Innovation

This partnership promises to bring together Matter Labs' renowned Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Stack framework and iCandy's gaming expertise to create new Web3 games on zkSync. With plans in place to launch three casual-player games in the first quarter of 2024, the collaboration is poised to make significant strides in the gaming industry. The strategic alliance between Matter Labs and iCandy demonstrates a shared vision to drive innovation and empower game developers with the tools and infrastructure they need to succeed in the rapidly-evolving gaming landscape.

Establishment of zkCandy Limited

To facilitate the growth and development of the zkCandy hyperchain, both companies have committed to investing resources and have laid the foundation for zkCandy Limited. This dedicated entity will be wholly responsible for overseeing the joint venture, ensuring that the hyperchain ecosystem thrives and fulfills its purpose of bringing about a transformative change in the gaming sector.

By blending the power of blockchain technology with the exciting realms of gaming and AI, Matter Labs and iCandy are set to catalyze unprecedented innovations in the gaming industry, particularly in terms of scalability and AI integration. As the world eagerly anticipates the launch of the zkCandy hyperchain, the future of gaming stands on the brink of a significant metamorphosis.