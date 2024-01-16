Marvel Snap Welcomes Miek: Unleashing New Strategies, Synergies, and Game Meta

In a strategic addition to the Marvel Snap card roster, the game welcomes Miek - a character with an ability that enhances both discard and move deck archetypes. This insectoid warrior from the 'Planet Hulk' storyline has been introduced as a 1-cost 1 power card, sparking hope for a potential resurgence of the discard archetype.
Miek's Ability and Deck Synergies
Miek's unique mechanic allows it to gain +1 Power and move after each turn if any cards are discarded. This makes Miek an ideal fit for discard-oriented decks. Several deck options have been identified that leverage Miek's ability, providing synergies and strategies to maximize the power growth. These include the M.O.D.O.K. Deck, Stature Deck, and Dracula Deck. These decks have been meticulously designed to capitalize on synergies with other cards.
Countering Miek
However, every card has its counter. In the case of Miek, Killmonger emerges as a potent threat. Killmonger's ability to destroy Miek due to its low cost poses a significant challenge. Another card, Cosmo, can disrupt synergy cards that rely on On Reveal abilities, which are critical for discarding. This adds an extra layer of strategy to the game, requiring players to carefully construct their decks and anticipate their opponents' moves.
Acquiring Miek
For players interested in adding Miek to their collection, they can acquire the card via the Token Shop for 3,000 Tokens or through the Collection Level using a Spotlight Key during its featured week. However, the guide suggests that players may want to wait and see how Miek performs in the meta before making an acquisition. With the current game's meta potentially unaffected by Miek's introduction, patience might be a prudent strategy.
In the end, the addition of Miek has instigated conversations about his viability in the current meta, with comparisons drawn to established staples like Morbius and Nebula. While Miek's movement mechanic adds an element of unpredictability, only time will tell if he can propel the discard archetype back to tier 1. The spotlight also features Annihilus and Phoenix Force, which have firmly established themselves as staples in their respective archetypes, offering a compelling case for players further along in their collection journey.