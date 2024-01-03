Marvel: Crisis Protocol Expands with New X-Men Character Packs

Atomic Mass Games, the creator of the acclaimed miniatures skirmish game Marvel: Crisis Protocol, has officially announced the addition of three new X-Men character packs, making a powerful statement in the gaming industry. The packs feature iconic Marvel characters, including Bishop and Nightcrawler, Iceman and Shadowcat, as well as Professor X and Shadow King. This latest development comes as a delight for fans who had been speculating about the possible addition of these characters since last year.

X-Men Characters Enhance the Marvel Universe

The new X-Men character packs promise to enrich the gaming experience by offering players more strategic options in their battles. Each character brings unique abilities and team tactic cards to the game. Nightcrawler, known for his teleportation skills, can now land decisive blows in the game, while Bishop, with his advanced weaponry, can absorb and redirect energy. These characters are expected to add a new level of complexity and excitement to the gameplay.

Professor X to Lead X-Men Factions

With over 100 characters to choose from, Marvel: Crisis Protocol encourages players to build teams around certain factions to activate specific Leadership abilities. In this context, the addition of Professor X, a character renowned for his leadership in the Marvel universe, is significant. He is anticipated to serve as a leader for some of the X-Men factions, thereby enhancing the strategic aspects of the game.

Wakanda Terrain and Rival Panels

Besides the X-Men additions, Atomic Mass Games is set to launch a new ‘Rival Panels’ set, which includes new versions of Black Panther and Killmonger, along with a Wakanda falls terrain set. This expansion not only broadens the character set but also adds a new dimension to the gaming environment, offering players more diverse and immersive experiences.

The X-Men character packs are confirmed to be available on March 1st, with the Iceman and Shadowcat and Bishop and Nightcrawler packs priced at $39.99 each, and the Professor X and Shadow King pack at $44.99. This announcement has stirred excitement among the gaming community, promising a more engaging and strategic gaming experience in the Marvel universe.