March 2024 Guide: Best Counters to Defeat Pokémon GO's Team Rocket Leader Cliff

Team Rocket executive Cliff returns in March 2024 for Pokémon GO as a powerful trainer you need to beat for a chance to take on the criminal organization's leader, Giovanni. This familiar opponent has three waves of strong Pokémon with a variety of types that can be hard to counter. Understanding which options Cliff has at his disposal will help you craft the perfect team to take him down.

Cliff's Team For March 2024 In Pokémon GO

Cliff always starts with his signature Shadow Zubat to start the first wave of his battle. The second and third waves have three possible Pokémon that Cliff could use, so you have to rely on a little luck for the weakest option on his team. Unfortunately, even the best team combinations in Pokémon GO will have a hard time anticipating the type of Pokémon Cliff sends out and exploiting different vulnerabilities.

Best Pokémon GO Counters For Cliff In March 2024

Against the Shadow Zubat, almost any counter will do, but you should consider having a Pokémon like Metagross on your team for this fight. Metagross' Steel-type can resist any Poison-type move thrown your way, and resist any other attack Zubat or Crobat has from Cliff's team. This walking tank and super computer can also perform super-effective attacks on Cradily, Tyrantiar, and Aerodactyl if they show up.

Haxorus is an incredible counter for Kingdra if Cliff chooses to throw out the sea dragon for this battle. While opposing Dragon-type moves could also hurt you, Haxorus is far bulkier than Kingdra and can tank more attacks than the partial Water-type can. Finally, Lucario in Pokémon GO works best as your final team member since his Fighting-type moves punch through the many Rock-type that Cliff has.

Taking Down Cliff: Rewards and Strategy

Taking down Cliff will reward you with 3 Shadow Shards and bring you a bit closer to challenging Giovanni's new team this month. Anyone who manages to beat Cliff in March 2024 will have a better chance to capture the Legendary Kyogre Giovanni holds in Pokémon GO.

For those looking to prepare for this challenging encounter, understanding how to beat Arlo can also provide useful insights and strategies for taking on Cliff and eventually Giovanni. Assembling a team with the right counters and understanding each Pokémon's weakness is key to overcoming Team Rocket's might.