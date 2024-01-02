en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Mad Catz and Yatagarasu Team Up for CES 2024: ‘Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward’ Demo to be Featured

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Mad Catz and Yatagarasu Team Up for CES 2024: ‘Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward’ Demo to be Featured

In a significant development in the gaming industry, Mad Catz Global Limited, a leading innovator of gaming hardware, has announced its collaboration with the Yatagarasu Development Team. The partnership will be highlighted during the much-anticipated CES 2024, where a playable demo of the highly awaited ‘Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward’ will be featured at the Mad Catz Suite in the Venetian Hotel.

‘Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward’: A New Dawn in 2D Fighting Games

The new game, ‘Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward’, is a sequel to the successful ‘Yatagarasu Attack on Cataclysm’. The game is slated for a worldwide release on Steam in the first quarter of 2024. This new 2D fighting game promises an exceptional gaming experience, combining traditional fighting mechanics with contemporary gameplay elements. The game boasts of high-quality pixel graphics, a key blocking mechanic, straightforward yet profound gaming system, live commentary, and robust network battle support.

A Unique Opportunity for CES 2024 Attendees

Attendees of the CES 2024 will have the unique opportunity to experience ‘Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward’ firsthand. This unprecedented experience will not only give them a preview of the game but also provide insights into the advancements in 2D fighting games. Additionally, Mad Catz is extending an invitation to media and gaming enthusiasts for an exclusive meet with the Yatagarasu Development Team at the Venetian Hotel. This opportunity will offer attendees a chance to delve into the indie game development process.

Mad Catz: Pioneers in Gaming Hardware

With its headquarters in Kowloon, Hong Kong, Mad Catz has been at the forefront of gaming hardware design for three decades. The company has created innovative products for various gaming platforms and has established branches in Taiwan and China. Mad Catz is renowned for its trademarks such as Mad Catz and R.A.T., symbolizing its commitment to redefine the gaming experience through its innovative hardware designs.

0
Gaming HongKong
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Islands Of Insight: A Fantasy Puzzle Game with a Twist

By Salman Khan

Shigeru Miyamoto Reflects on Retirement, Legacy, and the Future of Gaming

By BNN Correspondents

Wemade Adds Two New Games to WEMIX PLAY: A Leap Forward in Blockchain Gaming

By Salman Khan

Behind Slay the Spire's Visual Issues: A Tale of $70 Monitors and Boundless Passion

By Salman Khan

Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content ...
@Gaming · 25 mins
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content ...
heart comment 0
Microsoft’s Brad Smith Changes Tune, Praises CMA’s Scrutiny in Activision Blizzard Deal

By Salman Khan

Microsoft's Brad Smith Changes Tune, Praises CMA's Scrutiny in Activision Blizzard Deal
Classic RPG ‘The Elder Scrolls Daggerfall’ Revamped with Unity Recreation

By Salman Khan

Classic RPG 'The Elder Scrolls Daggerfall' Revamped with Unity Recreation
Sony Gears Up for CES 2024: What to Expect?

By Salman Khan

Sony Gears Up for CES 2024: What to Expect?
Honour Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3: Player’s Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act

By Salman Khan

Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act
Latest Headlines
World News
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
9 seconds
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
13 seconds
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
20 seconds
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
21 seconds
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
22 seconds
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
23 seconds
Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
24 seconds
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
26 seconds
Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India's Wrestling Representation
37 seconds
Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India's Wrestling Representation
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
24 seconds
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app