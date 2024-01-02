Mad Catz and Yatagarasu Team Up for CES 2024: ‘Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward’ Demo to be Featured

In a significant development in the gaming industry, Mad Catz Global Limited, a leading innovator of gaming hardware, has announced its collaboration with the Yatagarasu Development Team. The partnership will be highlighted during the much-anticipated CES 2024, where a playable demo of the highly awaited ‘Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward’ will be featured at the Mad Catz Suite in the Venetian Hotel.

‘Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward’: A New Dawn in 2D Fighting Games

The new game, ‘Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward’, is a sequel to the successful ‘Yatagarasu Attack on Cataclysm’. The game is slated for a worldwide release on Steam in the first quarter of 2024. This new 2D fighting game promises an exceptional gaming experience, combining traditional fighting mechanics with contemporary gameplay elements. The game boasts of high-quality pixel graphics, a key blocking mechanic, straightforward yet profound gaming system, live commentary, and robust network battle support.

A Unique Opportunity for CES 2024 Attendees

Attendees of the CES 2024 will have the unique opportunity to experience ‘Yatagarasu Enter the Eastward’ firsthand. This unprecedented experience will not only give them a preview of the game but also provide insights into the advancements in 2D fighting games. Additionally, Mad Catz is extending an invitation to media and gaming enthusiasts for an exclusive meet with the Yatagarasu Development Team at the Venetian Hotel. This opportunity will offer attendees a chance to delve into the indie game development process.

Mad Catz: Pioneers in Gaming Hardware

With its headquarters in Kowloon, Hong Kong, Mad Catz has been at the forefront of gaming hardware design for three decades. The company has created innovative products for various gaming platforms and has established branches in Taiwan and China. Mad Catz is renowned for its trademarks such as Mad Catz and R.A.T., symbolizing its commitment to redefine the gaming experience through its innovative hardware designs.