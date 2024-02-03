Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Update 1.14 Revolutionizes Gaming Experience

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Update 1.14 has been released, marking a significant milestone in the game's evolution. Available across all gaming platforms - PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, the update has been designed to provide a smoother and more engaging gaming experience for players worldwide.
Addressing Game Progression Issues
The update addresses a series of bugs that were hampering the game's progression, visuals, audio, saving capabilities, and armor acquisition. These enhancements aim to provide a seamless gaming experience, free of technical glitches that interrupt the immersive world of Like a Dragon.
Focusing on Localization
Localized translations have undergone improvements, making the game more accessible and authentic for players from different regions. This focus on localization enhances the universal appeal of the game, ensuring that language barriers do not impede the gaming experience.
Stability and Quality at the Forefront
Update 1.14 also emphasizes game stability and quality. By rectifying multiple bugs and enhancing various facets of the game, the developers seek to offer players an uninterrupted gaming experience. The update ensures that the game's narrative and progression are not marred by technical issues, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the game world.
Achieving Milestones and Celebrating Success
In celebration of the game's success, having sold over one million copies, the update also includes free in-game Celebratory T-Shirt Set. This gesture of gratitude illustrates the game developers' appreciation for the gaming community's support. With update 1.14, Like a Dragon continues to evolve, catering to both newcomers and veteran players alike, offering them an enhanced gaming experience.