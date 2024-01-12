en English
Gaming

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?

The advent of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has marked a notable advancement in the LEGO video game franchise. Developed by Traveller’s Tales, this game, with its enriched third-person shooter mechanics, has not only diversified the gameplay experience but also hinted at the potential for a future LEGO game that could incorporate first-person shooter (FPS) elements.

Revolutionizing LEGO Video Game Mechanics

The Skywalker Saga has taken a bold step forward, featuring expansive content from nine Star Wars movies, nearly 30 explorable planets, almost 400 characters, vehicles, and a plethora of collectibles. This makes it one of the most comprehensive LEGO games to date. The introduction of more complex combat systems, including a cover mechanism and intuitive aiming controls, has been met with commendation, pointing to the possibility of a LEGO game that focuses entirely on shooter mechanics, potentially in a first-person view.

A New Perspective on the LEGO Universe

When one considers the distinct charm and style of LEGO games, an FPS format could further enhance this. It would allow players to engage more intimately with the LEGO environment, experiencing the joy of LEGO’s blocky universe from a truly immersive perspective. The potential for a whole new genre of LEGO games, centered around shooter mechanics, is an exciting prospect that could redefine how players engage with these iconic games.

Future Outlook for LEGO Games

Whispers of a rumored LEGO Harry Potter remake suggest that developer TT Games may continue to build on the successful formula established by The Skywalker Saga. Additionally, leaked information about a game called LEGO 2K Goooal! indicates that the LEGO game series is continuing to expand and evolve, further solidifying LEGO’s place in the gaming industry. With the successful integration of more advanced combat mechanics in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the future looks promising for the LEGO video game franchise.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

