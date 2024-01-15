en English
Gaming

Leaked: The Last of Us Part II Remastered Showcases New Features Ahead of Release

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Leaked: The Last of Us Part II Remastered Showcases New Features Ahead of Release

Leaked information about The Last of Us Part II Remastered has surfaced on Reddit, offering an early glimpse into the gameplay, the introduction of a new game mode called ‘No Return’, and the variety of character skins included in the remaster. The leaked content, disseminated primarily by a user going by the name ‘Teriosss65’, provided an intriguing preview of boss fights, narrative elements, and the opportunity to play different characters such as Lev and Tommy.

Visual Improvements and Familiar Gameplay

Despite the visual enhancements, the remastered version appears to offer few differences from the original 2020 release of The Last of Us Part II. This revelation has led to a mix of anticipation and disappointment among the game’s ardent fans. They had been hoping for a more substantial overhaul of the game, but are nonetheless eager to experience the remastered version for themselves.

Unscheduled Release and Community Reactions

The leaks were disseminated ahead of the game’s scheduled release on January 19. ‘Teriosss65’, who claims to have obtained the game before its official release, was the primary source of the leaks. This unexpected revelation has generated a ripple of surprise and interest within the gaming community, fueling discussions and debates about the upcoming release.

Beyond The Last of Us Part II Remastered

In related news, it has been revealed that the multiplayer project for The Last of Us, spearheaded by Naughty Dog, has been scrapped. Moreover, there is currently no script in place for a third instalment of the game series. The production for the second season of the television adaptation is also yet to commence, with its release expected in the latter half of 2025. These revelations have further stirred the waters within the gaming and entertainment communities, raising questions about the future of this popular franchise.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

