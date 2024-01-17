Leaked Data Reveals PS5 Outperforms PS4 in Attachment Rate and Playtime

In a recent development, data from a ransomware attack on Insomniac Games has revealed that Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) has outshone its predecessor, the PlayStation 4 (PS4), in several key areas. The data, encapsulated in leaked presentation slides, offers a comparative analysis of the two consoles over a significant 27-month period.

PS5 Outpaces PS4 in Key Metrics

The statistics indicate that the PS5 has a highly impressive attachment rate of 94%, which is 2% higher than that of the PS4. Not only this, but the average playtime on the PS5 also surpasses that of the PS4, with a notable 6% increment. This means that players are spending more time and displaying more loyalty towards the PS5, a strong testament to the console's success.

More Time Spent on PlayStation Plus

Another interesting revelation from the data is that PS5 owners are dedicating more of their gaming hours to PlayStation Plus. This trend suggests that the newer console's owners are taking full advantage of the platform's subscription service, which offers access to a multiverse of games and early access to demos and betas.

Shift Towards Free-to-Play Games on PS5

Perhaps the most compelling insight from the data is the significant shift towards free-to-play games on the PS5. A staggering 25% of PS5 players are engaging with these types of games, a massive leap from the 4% of PS4 players who did the same. This shift signifies a growing preference for live-service and free-to-play games on the newer console, indicating a transformation in gaming preferences with the advent of the PS5.

The credibility of this data is underlined by the extensive time span it covers, offering a substantial comparison between the two consoles' usage. As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, these insights offer a revealing glimpse into current trends and player preferences, shaping the future of the industry.