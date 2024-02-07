League of Legends Ushers in Lunar New Year with New Porcelain Protector Skins

League of Legends (LoL), the globally acclaimed multiplayer online battle arena game, is all set to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a splash of color and creativity. The gaming giant is introducing new skins within the Porcelain Protector skin line, a tradition initiated in 2022 to mark the same occasion. This year, seven champions are receiving these exclusive skins, each embodying a different relic from the Chinese Zodiac.

A Myriad of Champions and Zodiac Elements

The champions chosen for these exclusive skins are Aurelion Sol, Morgana, Miss Fortune, Darius, Graves, Irelia, and Kindred. Each skin harbors unique elements from the Chinese Zodiac, a nod to the Lunar New Year's cultural significance. These skins are currently available on the LoL Public Beta Environment (PBE), with an official release date pending confirmation.

Anticipation Surrounds Lunar New Year Release

The official release date for these skins in the LoL client, although yet to be confirmed, is anticipated to coincide with the Lunar New Year, potentially around February 10. Each skin comes with a cost, with most priced at 1350 RP. However, Aurelion Sol's skin, tagged as legendary, is expected to cost 1820 RP, while Kindred's skin can be obtained for 2000 event tokens.

Mixed Reactions from the LoL Community

As with any new release, the community's reaction to these skins is mixed. While some fans express disappointment, describing the skins as unremarkable, others appreciate the effort put into crafting these skins as a tribute to the Lunar New Year celebration. Regardless of the divide in opinion, the new Porcelain Protector skins undeniably add a unique touch to the game's aesthetic, contributing to the festive atmosphere surrounding the Lunar New Year.