League of Legends’ New Legendary Skin Ignites Controversy Among Players

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
The world of League of Legends (LoL) is abuzz with the introduction of a new legendary skin, Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin. This latest addition, currently being tested on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) servers, stands at the center of a growing debate among the game’s voracious community. As Riot Games presents this dragon-themed skin to ring in the Lunar New Year, questions are arising about the choice of champion for this aesthetic upgrade.

The Dragon Skin Controversy

At its core, the controversy stems from the selection of Lee Sin for another dragon-themed skin. Some players argue that champions like Shyvana and Aurelion Sol, who have direct connections to dragons in their lore, would have been more fitting choices. The debate doesn’t just stop at the theme; it extends to the number of skins available for each champion.

Once Divine Heavenscale is released in Patch 14.3, Lee Sin will boast a total of four legendary skins, the highest for any champion so far. This disparity in the distribution of skins has sparked discussions about fairness and preference, particularly when some champions have been waiting for new skins for quite some time.

Popularity Dictating Aesthetics?

Lee Sin’s persistent popularity since his release in the game’s first season might explain the numerous skins. The champion’s high play rate and fan base could be influencing Riot Games’ decisions about skin releases. While this strategy is understandable from a business perspective, it leaves players of less popular champions feeling overlooked.

New Skins for Lunar New Year

Despite the controversy, the new Heavenscale series is set to bring a traditional twist to the Lunar New Year celebrations in LoL. In contrast to previous modern interpretations of the holiday, this series is designed to honor the cultural significance of the Lunar New Year, aligning with the Year of the Dragon.

Along with Lee Sin, champions such as Janna, Ezreal, Master Yi, and Smolder will also receive new skins. While these additions further expand the extensive skin collection for these champions, their traditional style might still lure players to make a purchase.

As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen how Riot Games will respond to player concerns. But one thing is certain: the world of LoL will continue to evolve, mirroring the passion and diversity of its player base.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

