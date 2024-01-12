en English
Gaming

Laura Robinson: Championing Social Connection through Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Laura Robinson: Championing Social Connection through Games

In the realm of gaming, few names resonate as strongly as Ontario-born entrepreneur, Laura Robinson. Over the course of the last forty years, Robinson has left an indelible mark on the industry, championing games that foster social connection and laughter. Her journey began with the creation of the game Balderdash in her mid-twenties, a venture that set the stage for her illustrious career.

The Legacy of Laura Robinson in Gaming

Following Balderdash, Robinson proceeded to invent and produce several other popular titles. These included Pictionary Mania, Identity Crisis, and Size Matters. Robinson also turned her attention to family-oriented games, producing titles such as Count Your Blessings and The 7 Habits of Happy Kids. Her role as the Emmy-nominated executive producer and creator of Celebrity Name Game further cemented her reputation in the gaming industry. Most recently, she introduced a new show, Blank Slate, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to creating engaging content.

Parlor Games: A Tool for Social Connection and Mental Health

Robinson champions the importance of parlor games, especially during times of increased isolation. With the pandemic causing a resurgence in such games, she argues that they are vital for maintaining social connections and promoting mental health. Drawing from the Global State of Social Connections report, Robinson underscores the concerning rise of loneliness, particularly among young people, and suggests that face-to-face games can help counteract this trend.

Her belief in the healing power of social relationships is echoed by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. She insists that games and game shows are not frivolous, but rather essential tools for engaging and connecting people, contributing to their sense of joy and well-being.

Robinson’s Insights for Entrepreneurs

In her advice to budding entrepreneurs, Robinson outlines the five P’s: passion, packaging, pitching, perseverance, and pivoting, as the cornerstones of success. Inspired by the positive influence of her work, which has brought laughter and fun to millions worldwide, she remains motivated and continues to thrive in her industry.

