Launch Bug Forces Rocksteady's 'Suicide Squad' Game Offline

Just an hour post-launch, the much-anticipated game, 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' by Rocksteady, had to be pulled offline due to a significant bug. This unforeseen issue, first discovered by New Zealand players, automatically completed the game, thereby locking players out of all story missions and hindering the earning of trophies and achievements. The game, as a result, will remain offline for several hours while Rocksteady works on a server maintenance fix.

The Bug Discovered

Due to differences in time zones, players in New Zealand were the first to encounter this bug ahead of the global release date. When they logged into the game for the first time, they found their main story campaign had already been completed. This unexpected completion not only took them by surprise but also barred them from embarking on the story missions and earning their well-deserved trophies.

Rocksteady's Response

In response to this unforeseen issue, Rocksteady immediately took the game servers offline to prevent the bug from affecting more players. They have pledged to keep the game offline until the bug is fixed and have requested players to be patient during this time. While no specific timeframe has been given, it has been estimated that the fix will take several hours.

Implications for the Game's Release

This significant setback has sparked frustration among players and raised questions about the game's release. The bug has added to the existing criticism the game has received for its live service elements and performance issues. Despite this, Rocksteady remains hopeful that the issue will be resolved before the official release date on February 2.