Gaming

Larian Studios Provides Temporary Fix for Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox Save Issue

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Larian Studios Provides Temporary Fix for Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox Save Issue

Larian Studios, the creators of the award-winning game Baldur’s Gate 3, have devised a provisional solution for an issue affecting the saved progress of players on Xbox. This firmware bug, which has been a thorn in the side of gamers, has been obstructing players from successfully saving their game progress. The studio’s temporary fix involves the creation of a Larian account and adherence to specific instructions to ensure the game’s progress is safeguarded.

A Bug on the Loose

The bug, which results in the deletion of saved games upon exiting Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox, has been a persistent issue. Despite a firmware update, players continued to report problems. Microsoft has been alerted to the issue and is working on a comprehensive fix. However, during this period, Larian Studios’ workaround offers a glimmer of hope for players to maintain the integrity of their saved games.

Temporary Respite

While this temporary fix is not the permanent solution players were hoping for, it does offer some respite until Microsoft can deal with the firmware problem directly. The studio’s planned course of action includes enhancing the number of saved games uploaded via cloud saves. Despite the ongoing issue, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been lauded with awards and positive reviews, a testament to the game’s quality and Larian Studios’ commitment to the gaming community.

Proactive Approach

Larian Studios’ proactivity in offering a solution demonstrates their dedication to their audience. They’ve suggested a temporary workaround involving the Larian cross-save feature and promised to make their cross-save process smoother and extend the number of save games that get uploaded. Despite the workforce operating at lower capacity due to the holiday season, the studio’s efforts to address the problem have been commendable.

Baldur’s Gate 3, which bagged the title of Game of the Year, had a successful release on PC and PS5. Xbox players, however, faced a delayed release. The game eventually became accessible on Xbox after the Game Awards on December 7, where the game received high praise. As Microsoft works on a permanent fix, Xbox players can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing their progress in the critically acclaimed game won’t be lost thanks to Larian Studios’ workaround.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

