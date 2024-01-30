Konami Updates Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 for Enhanced Steam Deck Compatibility

In a recent move, Konami has updated Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater to be verified for the Steam Deck. The gaming giant has rolled out title updates Ver.1.4.1 and Ver.1.4.1D on January 29, 2024, making these games fully compatible with Valve's portable gaming device.
Enhanced Compatibility for Steam Deck
The update announcement did not elaborate on the specific changes, but confirmed that these versions are now fully equipped to support Steam Deck. This is corroborated by the SteamDB website, which notes that the updates address minor issues and rectify keyboard and mouse configuration problems that were present earlier.
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection on Various Platforms
The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, which houses Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3, is accessible on a spectrum of platforms. This includes PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Gamers can also purchase individual games from the collection on Steam. The original Metal Gear Solid, however, is listed as 'playable' on Steam, with a slight glitch related to small in-game text that may be challenging to read on the Steam Deck's screen.
A Positive Shift in User Feedback
With the release of the Master Collection in October 2023, the series faced initial hiccups with performance issues. However, the latest update seems to have turned the tide, with recent scores on Steam showing as 'mostly positive,' indicating that the new updates have potentially resolved a fair share of bugs, leading to enhanced user experience.
Speculations are rife about a new Metal Gear Solid release, 'Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater', set for launch later this year, possibly to be unveiled at the upcoming State of Play event. This, along with the updates, marks a promising year for Metal Gear Solid fans and Steam Deck users alike.