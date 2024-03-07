Knockout City Goes Free-to-Play in Season 6, Velan Studios Breaks Ties with EA

Knockout City, the dodgeball-inspired game, is set to revolutionize its accessibility and game management by transitioning to a free-to-play model with the onset of Season 6 this spring. This strategic move aims to expand its player base by eliminating the purchase requirement, nearly a year after its initial release. Moreover, in a significant shift in its publishing strategy, Velan Studios announces its departure from Electronic Arts (EA), taking full control over the game's publication and future development.

Transition to Free-to-Play: Broadening Horizons

As Knockout City embraces a new chapter with its free-to-play model, the game is poised to attract a wider audience. This transition reflects the studio's commitment to making the game more accessible and engaging for new and existing players. In recognition of the community's support, players who previously purchased the game will be rewarded with a loyalty pack. This package will include exclusive legendary accessories, experience boosters, and 2,000 hologreens, enriching their gameplay experience as they venture into the new season.

Velan Studios Takes the Helm

In a bold move, Velan Studios severs its publishing ties with EA, taking a decisive step towards self-publishing Knockout City. This decision underscores the studio's desire to forge a closer connection with its community and steer the game's direction with greater autonomy. The departure from EA Originals, although amicable, marks a pivotal moment for Velan Studios as it embraces full responsibility for the game's success and community engagement in the free-to-play landscape.

Season 5: Setting the Stage for Change

As players gear up for the transformative Season 6, Season 5, dubbed 'Greatest Hits,' serves as a transitional period. This shorter season eschews the traditional Fight Pass and introduces fewer new accessories and no new maps or balls. Velan Studios' focused approach aims to channel all efforts into ensuring that the upcoming season delivers on its promise of fresh, engaging content that will redefine the Knockout City experience for players around the globe.

With these strategic changes, Knockout City is on the cusp of a new era. The transition to a free-to-play model and the shift in publishing strategy reflect Velan Studios' dedication to its community and vision for the game's future. As players eagerly anticipate the new developments in Season 6, the game stands ready to welcome a surge of newcomers and offer a rejuvenated experience to its loyal fanbase, setting the stage for an exciting journey ahead.