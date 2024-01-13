en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Knights of Grayfang: KEMCO Unveils Release Date and Opens Preorders for Immersive RPG

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Knights of Grayfang: KEMCO Unveils Release Date and Opens Preorders for Immersive RPG

KEMCO, an acclaimed video game developer, has officially unveiled the release date for its highly-anticipated role-playing game (RPG), Knights of Grayfang. Set to launch on January 19, 2024, the game promulgates a fresh take on the old school RPG genre with its thrilling tactical turn-based gameplay. Preorders for the game are now live, promising gamers an immersive experience into the magical realm of Eldraad.

Knights of Grayfang: An Immersive RPG Experience

Set against the backdrop of the mystical land of Eldraad, Knights of Grayfang spins a narrative of a brutal war between two opposing forces: humans and monsters. King Edwahl, leading the humans, undergoes a transformative process under the Twilight Deity to become a vampire warrior, a strategic move to counter the monsters birthed by the Deity of Nightfall. Gamers step into the shoes of Thoma, a human-turned-vampire warrior, embarking on a quest to defeat the monstrous foes.

Gameplay Mechanics: Bloodthirst Powers and Tactical Advantage

Knights of Grayfang introduces an intriguing gameplay dynamic – the use of bloodthirst powers. Thoma, the protagonist, has an exclusive blood meter that replaces the traditional HP and MP, catalyzing the activation of ‘Bloodlust.’ This innovative feature grants new abilities and appearances, enhancing the gaming experience. One of the primary objectives in the game is to conquer all nine temples while battling monsters and unlocking secrets, adding a layer of strategic depth to the gameplay.

Enhancing Vampiric Abilities and Previews

Players have the opportunity to power up their vampiric abilities through a range of in-game actions – from finding bats in dungeons to seizing temples. These actions can yield bonuses, like augmented attack power or ailment prevention, reinforcing the players’ tactical advantage. Alongside this announcement, KEMCO has also released a new trailer, offering gamers a sneak peek into the game’s distinctive art style and gameplay mechanics.

In conclusion, Knights of Grayfang, with its unique Blood Gauge system, turn-based battles, mystical bats for tactical advantage, and the quest of conquering all nine temples, is poised to offer an enticing RPG experience. The game, priced at $14.99, will be available for PC via Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch consoles. Preorders are now open, with an early bird price of $13.49.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
21 mins ago
Overwatch 2's Ninth Season Introduces Self-Heal Passive Ability for Tank and Damage Heroes
In a ground-breaking move, Overwatch 2 is poised to revolutionize its ninth season with a significant competitive gameplay update. This pivot introduces a self-heal passive ability for Tank and Damage heroes, aligning them with the Support class, which currently enjoys this capability. A Step Towards Equilibrium The self-heal for Tank and Damage heroes will be
Overwatch 2's Ninth Season Introduces Self-Heal Passive Ability for Tank and Damage Heroes
Ultros: Hadoque's Psychedelic Action Platformer Unveils New Trailer
5 hours ago
Ultros: Hadoque's Psychedelic Action Platformer Unveils New Trailer
Overwatch's 2024 Direction: A Focus on Teamwork and Evolutionary Gameplay
5 hours ago
Overwatch's 2024 Direction: A Focus on Teamwork and Evolutionary Gameplay
Ex-CS:GO Pro 'emilio' Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies
33 mins ago
Ex-CS:GO Pro 'emilio' Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies
Guild Wars 2 Battles EU Matchmaking Issues; Previews Balance Update
1 hour ago
Guild Wars 2 Battles EU Matchmaking Issues; Previews Balance Update
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
3 hours ago
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
1 min
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
1 min
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
2 mins
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
2 mins
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
3 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
3 mins
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
4 mins
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
4 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
6 mins
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
9 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app