Knights of Grayfang: KEMCO Unveils Release Date and Opens Preorders for Immersive RPG

KEMCO, an acclaimed video game developer, has officially unveiled the release date for its highly-anticipated role-playing game (RPG), Knights of Grayfang. Set to launch on January 19, 2024, the game promulgates a fresh take on the old school RPG genre with its thrilling tactical turn-based gameplay. Preorders for the game are now live, promising gamers an immersive experience into the magical realm of Eldraad.

Knights of Grayfang: An Immersive RPG Experience

Set against the backdrop of the mystical land of Eldraad, Knights of Grayfang spins a narrative of a brutal war between two opposing forces: humans and monsters. King Edwahl, leading the humans, undergoes a transformative process under the Twilight Deity to become a vampire warrior, a strategic move to counter the monsters birthed by the Deity of Nightfall. Gamers step into the shoes of Thoma, a human-turned-vampire warrior, embarking on a quest to defeat the monstrous foes.

Gameplay Mechanics: Bloodthirst Powers and Tactical Advantage

Knights of Grayfang introduces an intriguing gameplay dynamic – the use of bloodthirst powers. Thoma, the protagonist, has an exclusive blood meter that replaces the traditional HP and MP, catalyzing the activation of ‘Bloodlust.’ This innovative feature grants new abilities and appearances, enhancing the gaming experience. One of the primary objectives in the game is to conquer all nine temples while battling monsters and unlocking secrets, adding a layer of strategic depth to the gameplay.

Enhancing Vampiric Abilities and Previews

Players have the opportunity to power up their vampiric abilities through a range of in-game actions – from finding bats in dungeons to seizing temples. These actions can yield bonuses, like augmented attack power or ailment prevention, reinforcing the players’ tactical advantage. Alongside this announcement, KEMCO has also released a new trailer, offering gamers a sneak peek into the game’s distinctive art style and gameplay mechanics.

In conclusion, Knights of Grayfang, with its unique Blood Gauge system, turn-based battles, mystical bats for tactical advantage, and the quest of conquering all nine temples, is poised to offer an enticing RPG experience. The game, priced at $14.99, will be available for PC via Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch consoles. Preorders are now open, with an early bird price of $13.49.