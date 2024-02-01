Kluge Interactive Launches Reimagined Synth Riders for Apple Vision Pro

In a leap towards the future of gaming, Kluge Interactive has announced the release of its re-envisioned spatial rhythm game, Synth Riders, tailored for the cutting-edge Apple Vision Pro device. Set for release on February 2, the game will be part of the Apple Arcade subscription service, adding to its growing portfolio of interactive entertainment.

Revolutionizing the Rhythm Game Experience

The redesigned Synth Riders for Apple Vision Pro boasts a brand-new audio-reactive spatial environment, along with dynamic visuals custom-built for the device. This innovative feature offers an enhanced user experience, transforming the player's room into a vibrant, immersive stage at the tap of a button. The reinvented game serves up over 70 songs spanning various musical genres, providing an eclectic auditory experience for players. Additionally, the game introduces leaderboards, fostering a competitive spirit amongst players worldwide.

Apple Vision Pro: A New Era of Gaming

The Apple Vision Pro, poised to redefine the gaming landscape, will host more than 600 apps and games at launch. In addition to these, the headset will be compatible with over 1 million iOS and iPadOS apps, further broadening its appeal. Despite its hefty price tag of $3,499, the Vision Pro quickly sold out after pre-orders opened in January, underscoring the anticipation surrounding its release.

Kluge Interactive: A Commitment to Immersive Gaming

Arturo Perez, CEO of Kluge Interactive, underscored the studio's dedication to delivering an exceptional audiovisual gaming experience. Kluge Interactive, established in 2008, has earned acclaim for its captivating games and platforms, while fostering partnerships with major brands across industries. The anticipated launch of Synth Riders on Apple Vision Pro strengthens Kluge's commitment to advancing the frontiers of the gaming industry.