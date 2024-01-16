Keyboards for Gamers: Top Discounts on High-Quality Models

As the digital world continues to evolve, gaming enthusiasts are continuously seeking to upgrade their equipment, allowing them to experience the gaming universe in a much more immersive and interactive manner. The current market boasts an array of high-quality gaming keyboards, with several leading brands offering noteworthy discounts. The Spigen 8K Gaming Keyboard, the Razer BlackWidow V4 X, the Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless model, and the CORSAIR AIR Mechanical Gaming Keyboard are among the top contenders, each with unique features designed to deliver a premium gaming experience.

Advertisment

The Spigen 8K Gaming Keyboard: A High-End Marvel

The Spigen 8K Gaming Keyboard is currently listed on Amazon for $134.99, down from its regular price of $200. It is equipped with Cherry Brown switches, and a remarkable 8,000Hz polling and scan rate, which is a rare find in gaming keyboards. Additionally, its customizable RGB lighting and multifunction dial keys add to its appeal to gamers seeking a high-end keyboard.

Razer's BlackWidow V4 X and Huntsman V2 TKL: Affordability Meets Quality

Advertisment

The Razer BlackWidow V4 X, priced at $130, offers features comparable to the Spigen 8K but at a slightly lower cost. For those loyal to the Razer brand, the Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless model is a further affordable option, available for just $110. Both keyboards boast of a high quality build and superior performance, making them viable choices for gamers on a budget.

The CORSAIR AIR Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Slim and Wireless

For gamers seeking a sleek, wireless option, the CORSAIR AIR Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is on sale for $80 on Amazon, presenting the best value yet. The keyboard combines an ultra-thin design with advanced features to deliver a premium gaming experience, making it an attractive option for gamers who prefer a minimalist setup.

As gaming technology advances, so do the tools that gamers use to interact with the digital world. These keyboards, particularly the Spigen 8K with its high polling and scan rate, and the CORSAIR AIR with its wireless design, stand out from the rest. Newegg is currently offering limited time deals on these gaming keyboards, with a combo offer to save even more. The offer ends on January 31st, with customers having the option to sign up to receive exclusive offers via email or download the app for more deals.