Justin Wong Unveils Street Fighter 6 Reality Show 'NXT UP' with Grand $10,000 Prize

Legendary figure in the competitive gaming community, Justin Wong, has made a thrilling announcement about a forthcoming reality show centered around the much-anticipated game, Street Fighter 6. The show, christened NXT UP, is set to captivate the gaming world with its innovative online competition format that sees a series of challenges and eliminations until one player claims victory.

The Prize

As the stakes rise in the digital arena, so does the grand prize. The victor of NXT UP will walk away with a hefty $10,000 USD, and that's not all. The winner will also be awarded paid travel and accommodations to attend three of the most coveted Fighting Game Community (FGC) events in North America, which may include CEO, Combo Breaker, and/or Evo. In a unique twist, each episode will honor an MVP with prizes, including sought-after Logitech gear, contributing to the thrilling suspense of the show.

Creating Opportunities for New Talent

Interestingly, the reality show is not gunning for top-tier players who already have a reputation or sponsorship from eSports teams. NXT UP opens its doors to applicants who are yet to secure such sponsorship, are not highly established competitors, and meet certain eligibility criteria, including being at least 18 years old and eligible to work in North America. This approach creates a platform for new talent to shine, demonstrating Justin Wong's commitment to nurturing the next generation of competitive gamers.

How to Apply

Interested individuals are encouraged to take a shot at this unique opportunity by filling out a form and submitting an audition tape. Justin Wong has shared more details about NXT UP and the application process on his YouTube page, making the path to participation clear for aspiring competitors.