Jurgen Post Returns to Sega Europe Amid Leadership Reshuffle

Jurgen Post, the industry heavyweight, has made a return to Sega Europe, stepping in as the regional Managing Director (MD) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). This reappointment comes after his six-year hiatus from the company, during which he assumed pivotal roles at Tencent, Miniclip, and Frameplay.

Post’s Previous Tenure at Sega

Post’s history with Sega Europe traces back to 2006, when he initially took the helm as the managing director. His exceptional performance led to a promotion in 2010, making him the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sega’s EMEA division. His journey culminated in 2012 when he was elevated to the COO of Sega Europe, a role he served until 2017.

Leadership Reshuffle at Sega Europe

The timing of Post’s return coincides with a major leadership reshuffle within Sega Europe. The announcement of his reappointment is twinned with the news of the departure of Gary Dale, the president and CEO of Sega Europe since 2018, and Tim Heaton, the chief studios officer. Both have played significant roles in shaping the company’s strategic direction.

Sega Europe in Transition

The leadership changes come at a time when Sega Europe is undergoing substantial modifications. This includes recent layoffs at Creative Assembly, following the cancellation of the much-anticipated game, Hyenas. Post’s return suggests a potential shift in strategy for the company, with the revival of classic IPs such as Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio on the horizon.