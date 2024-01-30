Johanna Faries Steps In As New President of Blizzard Entertainment Amidst Layoffs

In a significant leadership shakeup, Johanna Faries has been named the new President of Blizzard Entertainment, set to assume her role from February 5. This development follows a string of recent layoffs across Microsoft's gaming businesses, including Activision Blizzard, that have led to the departure of several key personnel. Faries, stepping into this pivotal role amidst a period of transition, communicated her mixed sentiments surrounding her appointment and the recent job cuts.

Embracing the Legacy and the Future

Upon her appointment, Faries expressed deep respect for Blizzard's legacy and underscored her commitment to steering the company towards a promising future. She recognized the unique characteristics of Activision, Blizzard, and King, the three primary divisions within the Activision Blizzard conglomerate, highlighting the importance of each entity in the broader gaming landscape.

Leadership Backed by Rich Industry Experience

Faries comes armed with considerable industry experience, having served as the general manager for Call of Duty at Activision, along with an 11-year stint with the NFL. Her expertise and leadership skills will be instrumental in navigating Blizzard through its current challenges and towards its future goals.

Personal Connect and Vision for Blizzard

Faries, a mother to two sons, a yoga enthusiast, and a passionate gamer with an affinity for Diablo IV, brings a human touch to her leadership style. Her appointment comes on the heels of former President Mike Ybarra's departure and the restructuring within Microsoft's gaming divisions, marking a critical juncture in Blizzard's trajectory. As she gears up to take the reins, she holds a vision of unity, progress, and respect for the distinctiveness of the company's various divisions.