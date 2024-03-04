JETRO Unveils 'Made in Japan Games Market' on Steam, Showcasing 100 Titles in Genre-spanning Promotion

For enthusiasts of Japanese gaming culture, a significant development has arrived with the launch of a dedicated feature page on Steam, titled 'Made in Japan Games Market.' This initiative, spearheaded by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), aims to bolster the visibility and accessibility of Japanese video games in the global market. With an impressive lineup of approximately 100 titles from 43 distinct Japanese companies, the page serves as a vibrant showcase of Japan's rich gaming landscape.

Advertisment

Spotlight on Japanese Creativity

From iconic JRPGs to immersive visual novels, the 'Made in Japan Games Market' page offers a diverse array of gaming experiences. Notable entries include the intense action of Samurai SNK's Samurai Shodown, the enchanting world of Bushiroad's Gift, and the strategic depth of Compile Heart's Neptunia X Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars. This eclectic collection not only highlights the creativity and innovation of Japanese game developers but also provides gamers worldwide easy access to titles that might have otherwise remained under the radar.

Empowering Developers, Engaging Gamers

Advertisment

The move by JETRO to launch this feature page on Steam is not just about promoting Japanese games; it's about creating a bridge between Japanese developers and the global gaming community. Small to mid-sized developers, in particular, stand to gain significantly from this exposure, overcoming the hurdle of finding a market in the West. This initiative also coincides with a dedicated sale running from March 18 to March 25, 2024, aimed at further incentivizing gamers to explore these titles. Additionally, JETRO's presence at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco through the Japan Pavilion underlines their commitment to fostering international trade and investment in the gaming sector.

Looking Towards the Future

As Japanese games continue to carve out a significant presence on global platforms like Steam, initiatives like the 'Made in Japan Games Market' are pivotal in supporting this growth trajectory. With a curated selection that appeals to a wide range of tastes and preferences, this feature page is not just a promotional tool but a testament to the enduring appeal and innovative spirit of Japanese game development. As JETRO continues to champion these games on the world stage, the potential for new discoveries and cross-cultural exchanges within the gaming community is immense.

The success of Japanese games on international platforms reflects a broader trend of cultural globalization, where diverse forms of entertainment transcend their origins to capture the imaginations of people worldwide. As gamers and developers alike anticipate the next wave of Japanese game releases, the 'Made in Japan Games Market' on Steam stands as a beacon of international collaboration and cultural exchange, promising exciting opportunities for discovery and engagement in the digital age.