en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Jayne Secker Faces Backlash for Dismissive Comments on Teen’s Tetris Achievement

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Jayne Secker Faces Backlash for Dismissive Comments on Teen’s Tetris Achievement

In a recent segment on Sky News, presenter Jayne Secker stirred up controversy with her remarks on the achievement of a 13-year-old boy, Willis Gibson, who managed to beat the supposedly unbeatable puzzle game, Tetris. Her comments, perceived as dismissive and derogatory towards the gaming community, have sparked widespread backlash and ignited a debate on the recognition of digital accomplishments.

Questionable Commentary

Secker’s contentious remarks came as she reported on the extraordinary feat accomplished by Gibson, who became the first person in gaming history to conquer the formidable Tetris. However, instead of celebrating this unprecedented milestone, she suggested that the teenager should ‘take some fresh air,’ implying that triumphing over Tetris is not a meaningful life goal.

Public Outrage

The newsreader’s comments were immediately met with outpouring criticism from gamers worldwide. Many social media users labeled her views as ‘arrogant’ and ‘prejudiced,’ pointing to a perceived unequal treatment of indoor activities. They argued that Tetris, like any game, requires skill, concentration, and practice, and Gibson’s achievement should be celebrated, not belittled.

A Larger Conversation

The controversy has ignited larger discussions about attitudes towards gaming and the recognition of accomplishments in digital arenas. Many have emphasized the positive aspects of video gaming and called for a shift in outdated perceptions. The co-CEO of Ukie, a leading gaming industry body, also weighed in on the matter, promoting a more understanding and accepting view of the gaming community.

As the debate continues to unfold on online platforms like Twitter and Reddit, some users are calling for an apology from Secker. However, there is currently no information indicating that such an apology is forthcoming. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the disconnect between traditional views and the evolving digital landscape, a gap that perhaps needs to be bridged sooner rather than later.

0
Gaming Society United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
1 hour ago
Amazon Reintroduces Holiday Pricing for SteelSeries Alias USB Microphone
In a move that could reshape the landscape of audio technology for streamers, gamers, and podcasters, Amazon has reinvoked its holiday pricing, offering the SteelSeries Alias USB Microphone for $139.99, a remarkable 22% discount from its usual price of $180. This price slash represents the lowest since the microphone’s unveiling in October. SteelSeries Alias USB
Amazon Reintroduces Holiday Pricing for SteelSeries Alias USB Microphone
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours ago
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
Steam Shatters Previous Record with Over 33 Million Concurrent Users
3 hours ago
Steam Shatters Previous Record with Over 33 Million Concurrent Users
Former Phoenix Labs Executives Found New Game Studio, Critical Path Games
2 hours ago
Former Phoenix Labs Executives Found New Game Studio, Critical Path Games
WEMADE Unveils Ritmi, a Revolutionary Mobile Rhythm Game
2 hours ago
WEMADE Unveils Ritmi, a Revolutionary Mobile Rhythm Game
Linux Gaming: An Emergent Platform with Tools, Tips, and Techniques
2 hours ago
Linux Gaming: An Emergent Platform with Tools, Tips, and Techniques
Latest Headlines
World News
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
2 mins
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
4 mins
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
Murder of Ex-Masindi District Health Officer: Ministry of Health Calls for Justice
4 mins
Murder of Ex-Masindi District Health Officer: Ministry of Health Calls for Justice
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
5 mins
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
6 mins
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
8 mins
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
9 mins
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
9 mins
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
Woman Charged for Harassing Health Workers: A Case Highlighting Legal Boundaries and Rights of Healthcare Professionals
9 mins
Woman Charged for Harassing Health Workers: A Case Highlighting Legal Boundaries and Rights of Healthcare Professionals
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app