January 2024 Video Game Releases: A Blend of Nostalgia and Innovation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
January 2024 Video Game Releases: A Blend of Nostalgia and Innovation

As the new year unfolds, the gaming world is set ablaze with an exhilarating lineup of video game releases. January 2024, typically a lull period for new launches, surprisingly bursts with anticipation for a revival of the classic adventure series, ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’. This much-awaited release will span multiple gaming platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – A Nostalgic Return

After nearly a 15-year hiatus, the Prince of Persia series is making a triumphant return with The Lost Crown. This game varies from the franchise’s traditional path, introducing a new protagonist, Sargon, who embarks on a mission to rescue the kidnapped Prince Ghassan. The game features a blend of side-scrolling action and time manipulation, along with a sprawling map reminiscent of ‘Metroid’ and ‘Castlevania’, making it a Metroidvania detour. Set to release on January 18, 2024, with early access on January 15 for the Digital Deluxe edition, the game sparks a nostalgic return to the franchise’s roots as a 2D platformer.

Other Noteworthy Releases

Aside from the revival of Prince of Persia, January 2024 boasts of other notable releases. ‘The Last of Us Part II’ is getting a remastered and expanded version on PS5, including visual upgrades, additional content, new character costumes, and a novel survival mode. The game is priced below the standard for new PS5 games, making it an attractive offer for gamers. In the fighting game sphere, ‘Tekken 8’ returns on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with new combat elements and a cinematic edge to refresh the franchise. The ‘Yakuza’ series expands with a new release that relocates the action to Honolulu City, Hawaii, marking the first time the game steps out of Japan.

Speculations & Continued Services

Moreover, there are whispers of a successor to the Nintendo Switch, which might offer increased power while keeping the hybrid functionality of its predecessor. Lastly, Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service continues to provide benefits such as online play and a library of past games, offering free monthly games for subscribers across all tiers. As we step into 2024, the gaming world promises an exhilarating journey with a blend of nostalgia, innovation, and extended benefits.

Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

