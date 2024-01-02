en English
Gaming

January 2024: Prince of Persia Leads the Charge in Video Game Releases

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
January 2024: Prince of Persia Leads the Charge in Video Game Releases

January 2024 may not be brimming with new video game releases, but it certainly carries a few jewels in its crown. One of the most significant is the newest addition to the Prince of Persia franchise, a game that has captured the hearts of action-adventure enthusiasts for decades. Alongside, other ‘meaty adventures’ are also set to hit the market, gracing platforms such as PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. While January’s release schedule may not rival the holiday season’s bustling activity, it holds a selection of ‘must-plays’ for genre aficionados.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Blazing the 2024 trail is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The game marks a nostalgic return to the franchise’s roots as a 2D platformer, emphasizing dynamic movement and combat. Scheduled for release on January 18, The Lost Crown will be available on multiple platforms. The Prince of Persia’s return after a decade-long hiatus sees it embracing a 2.5D style of platforming, leaving behind the 3D environments of recent games. Armed with new looks and powers, the prince can now traverse platforms with air dashes, slides, and the new time-based ability – Sargon’s Athra’s Glow.

Other January Releases

Accompanying Prince of Persia’s return are other notable games set to launch in January. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Another Code Recollection, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, and Tekken 8 will be gracing various platforms throughout the month. Each game brings its unique flavors and gameplay mechanics, ensuring a diverse buffet for gaming enthusiasts.

Ubisoft’s Role in the Gaming Landscape

Ubisoft, the company behind the development and publishing of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, is expected to make significant waves in the gaming landscape. Other prominent releases from the company include games like Tekken 8, Yakuza 8, Suicide Squad Kills The Justice League, Persona 3, Helldivers 2, Skull and Bones, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Homeworld 3, Alone in the Dark, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and Ghost of Tsushima Rise of the Ronin. The diverse portfolio underlines Ubisoft’s commitment to delivering quality experiences across genres and platforms.

Gaming
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

