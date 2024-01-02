en English
Gaming

January 2024: A Month of Exciting Video Game Releases

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:00 pm EST
January 2024: A Month of Exciting Video Game Releases

As we usher in a new year, the gaming world is brimming with anticipation for a host of video game releases lined up for January 2024. The spectrum of releases spans from highly awaited sequels to innovative new entries, all set to transform the gaming landscape.

Return of a Classic: Prince of Persia

One of the most eagerly awaited games is ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’. The game marks a triumphant return of the long-dormant series, blending classic side-scrolling action with a modern twist of time manipulation. The game is designed for a wide range of platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

A New Spin on a Beloved Title: The Last of Us Part II

Another significant release is the remastered PlayStation 5 edition of ‘The Last of Us Part II’. The new version boasts visual upgrades, additional content, and a novel survival mode, all at a price point lower than the typical new PS5 game cost.

Keeping the Fight Alive: Tekken 8

The long-standing fighting franchise ‘Tekken’ is also set to make a comeback with its eighth installment. ‘Tekken 8’ promises to bring new combat elements and a cinematic touch to the series, available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The Evolution of Nintendo Switch

The article also teases the potential unveiling of a successor to the popular Nintendo Switch console. Capitalizing on the console’s success, Nintendo seems to be responding to fans’ expectations for an upgrade.

Expanding the Dragon Universe

The ‘Like a Dragon’ series is set to expand with a new mainline entry set in Yokohama and Honolulu. The game will feature characters Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu, further enriching the game’s universe.

PlayStation Plus: A Gaming Buffet

The article also sheds light on the PlayStation Plus subscription service, which continues to offer free games each month for its subscribers, across different tiers, providing a continuous supply of gaming entertainment.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

