Gaming

Is CIA Kate Laswell the Next Operator in Call of Duty’s MW3?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
In the dynamic universe of Call of Duty, a new chapter is about to be written. The fervor among players is palpable as the game is seemingly on the verge of introducing a new Operator in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The character in question? Kate Laswell, the well-known CIA agent who’s been a pivotal figure in the franchise since her first appearance in Modern Warfare 2019.

A Glimpse into the Future

In a recent social media post by the official Call of Duty account, a sharp-eyed fan spotted an intriguing detail – the icon of Kate Laswell as an Operator. This tiny but significant hint has set the gaming community abuzz, with speculation rife about Laswell’s impending arrival in MW3’s roster. However, official confirmation remains elusive, leaving fans on tenterhooks.

Laswell’s Legacy

From Verdansk to Al Mazrah and even the Zombies’ Dark Aether storyline, Laswell has left her mark across the franchise’s narrative. Her character, involved in numerous missions and operations against antagonists, has been instrumental in shaping the rebooted trilogy’s story.

Joining the Ranks of Icons

The potential inclusion of Laswell would not be the first time Call of Duty has added significant figures from the game’s lore or real-world celebrities to its playable Operators. The likes of Price, Ghost, and Soap, along with personalities like Rambo, Messi, Neymar, Kevin Durant, Homelander, and Lara Croft, have all found their way into the game’s operator roster. The addition of Laswell, therefore, would be in line with this trend, further enriching the playing experience for the fans.

To conclude, while the gaming community waits with bated breath for an official announcement, the mere possibility of Laswell’s arrival as an Operator in MW3 has sparked excitement among fans. As they say, the game is afoot!

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

