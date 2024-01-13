Ironmace Games Releases Hotfix 28 for ‘Dark and Darker’: Spectator Mode Returns

In a significant move addressing player feedback, Ironmace Games has rolled out Hotfix 28 for their RPG, Dark and Darker, breathing new life into the popular spectator mode. The mode, which offers players an opportunity to watch and report other players for a short period after their own elimination, had been previously removed, sparking a wave of disappointment amongst the gaming community.

Map Rotation Adjustments and Performance Enhancements

Hotfix 28 also includes essential adjustments to the map rotation. The notorious Howling Crypts map has been replaced with an additional instance of the Ruins, aligning the gameplay more closely with the vision of the developers. Ironmace Games has also made notable performance enhancements for the Goblin Cave map, where players will now encounter a reduced monster density.

Revamping the Reward System

The new update doesn’t stop at spectator mode and map adjustments. Players are set to enjoy increased drop rates from barrels, mimics, and trolls. This pivotal change is expected to ensure a more balanced and satisfying gaming experience, rewarding the players’ efforts more effectively.

Official Patch Notes

The comprehensive list of changes, including additional tweaks and enhancements, are available in the official patch notes. Players eager to delve into every minute detail can visit the Dark and Darker Discord server and get up to speed on all that’s new and improved. Ironmace Games remains committed to improving the spectator mode system and addressing performance issues, ensuring an ever-evolving, immersive gaming experience.