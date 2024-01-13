en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Ironmace Games Releases Hotfix 28 for ‘Dark and Darker’: Spectator Mode Returns

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
Ironmace Games Releases Hotfix 28 for ‘Dark and Darker’: Spectator Mode Returns

In a significant move addressing player feedback, Ironmace Games has rolled out Hotfix 28 for their RPG, Dark and Darker, breathing new life into the popular spectator mode. The mode, which offers players an opportunity to watch and report other players for a short period after their own elimination, had been previously removed, sparking a wave of disappointment amongst the gaming community.

Map Rotation Adjustments and Performance Enhancements

Hotfix 28 also includes essential adjustments to the map rotation. The notorious Howling Crypts map has been replaced with an additional instance of the Ruins, aligning the gameplay more closely with the vision of the developers. Ironmace Games has also made notable performance enhancements for the Goblin Cave map, where players will now encounter a reduced monster density.

Revamping the Reward System

The new update doesn’t stop at spectator mode and map adjustments. Players are set to enjoy increased drop rates from barrels, mimics, and trolls. This pivotal change is expected to ensure a more balanced and satisfying gaming experience, rewarding the players’ efforts more effectively.

Official Patch Notes

The comprehensive list of changes, including additional tweaks and enhancements, are available in the official patch notes. Players eager to delve into every minute detail can visit the Dark and Darker Discord server and get up to speed on all that’s new and improved. Ironmace Games remains committed to improving the spectator mode system and addressing performance issues, ensuring an ever-evolving, immersive gaming experience.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
42 mins ago
Revolutionizing Gaming on the Move: Afeela Electric Vehicle with PlayStation 5 Remote Play
The world was agog as Sony and Honda returned to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year, showcasing Afeela, their innovative electric vehicle. The unique feature that set Afeela apart was its ability to function as a PlayStation 5 remote play device, stirring renewed excitement and interest among tech and gaming enthusiasts worldwide. Afeela: Not
Revolutionizing Gaming on the Move: Afeela Electric Vehicle with PlayStation 5 Remote Play
The Epochal Battle Against Bots in MMORPGs: Recollections from a Former Blizzard Employee
2 hours ago
The Epochal Battle Against Bots in MMORPGs: Recollections from a Former Blizzard Employee
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Update 1.4: New Features, Improvements, and Themed Events
2 hours ago
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Update 1.4: New Features, Improvements, and Themed Events
CES 2024: Audio Radar - A Vision for Hearing Impaired Gamers
44 mins ago
CES 2024: Audio Radar - A Vision for Hearing Impaired Gamers
Scopely Takes Stumble Guys to Xbox in Strategic Expansion
1 hour ago
Scopely Takes Stumble Guys to Xbox in Strategic Expansion
Fallout 76: A Phoenix Rising - Record Player Numbers in 2024
1 hour ago
Fallout 76: A Phoenix Rising - Record Player Numbers in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
59 seconds
Former Conservative Party BC President Darryl Seres Killed in Maple Ridge Car Accident
2024 International Art Auctions: A Collision of Luxury and Controversy
1 min
2024 International Art Auctions: A Collision of Luxury and Controversy
UFC Atlantic City: Main Event Confirmation and Exciting Lineup
3 mins
UFC Atlantic City: Main Event Confirmation and Exciting Lineup
MS Dhoni's Unseen Contributions: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket
4 mins
MS Dhoni's Unseen Contributions: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
4 mins
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
Washington Spirit Trades Star Player for Draft Pick and Allocation Money
5 mins
Washington Spirit Trades Star Player for Draft Pick and Allocation Money
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
8 mins
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary
8 mins
Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
10 mins
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app