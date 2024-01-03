en English
Invisible Rewards: A Bug in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Vortex Event

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
Invisible Rewards: A Bug in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Vortex Event

A visual bug has emerged in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Zombies, causing a stir among players. The glitch affects the new Vortex: War’s Domain event, making the 15 earnable rewards invisible in-game. Despite this hiccup, Sledgehammer Games, the game’s developer, has reassured players that they can still access and earn the rewards as usual.

The Bug: An Unseen Challenge

This bug, however, is not a barrier to the game’s progress. It is merely a visual glitch, and it does not affect the actual progress towards the rewards. These rewards, which include experience points (XP) tokens, calling cards, weapon stickers, and a special animated camo named Magma, remain accessible to players.

Event Details: A Race Against Time

The Vortex: War’s Domain event, which started today, will conclude on January 17 with the launch of Season One Reloaded. The challenges presented in the event are XP-based, allowing players to earn rewards by playing the game normally without any specific tasks. Hence, players have a limited time to earn these rewards, adding a thrilling race against time to the gaming experience.

Anticipating a Fix

The official CODUpdates Twitter account has stated that a fix for the bug will be released in the following weeks. Until then, players can refer to external sources for a complete list of the challenges and the required XP for the Magma camo. While this bug has added an unforeseen layer to the event, it has not hampered the fervor of the players, as they continue to battle it out in the Vortex.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

