Intravenous 2: A Sneak Peek into the Stealth Action Game's Upcoming Sequel

Explosive Squat Games and HypeTrain Digital have unveiled the prologue to their much-anticipated sequel, Intravenous 2. Titled Mercenarism, the free prologue is now available on Steam, offering players an early taste of what the full game will bring when it releases in 2024.

Stealth Meets Strategy in Intravenous 2

Mercenarism provides players with a glimpse into the world of Gideon, an unscrupulous mercenary. The game's top-down perspective and in-depth stealth mechanics differentiate it from more action-oriented counterparts like Hotline Miami. Intravenous 2 demands tact and stealth from its players, requiring them to adjust their gear and modify their approach based on item stats that affect visibility and sound.

Immersive Gameplay and Customization Options

Intravenous 2 allows extensive customization, from skill trees and weapon modifications to gadget loadouts. These elements enhance the tactical stealth action gameplay, inviting players to immerse themselves in the narrative while adeptly managing their resources. The game's emphasis on careful planning extends to everything from adjusting movement speed to minimize noise, to hiding bodies and lockpicking doors.

A Taste of What's to Come

The prologue, Mercenarism, features two levels that set the premise of the game, aligning with the full release's promise for a rich and engaging experience. The original Intravenous game, which garnered positive reviews on Steam, was a testament to the developers' ability to deliver a compelling stealth action game. Intravenous 2 is set to continue this legacy when it releases in full in 2024.

For those interested in exploring the franchise further, the original Intravenous game is available at a discounted price until February 2nd. Intravenous 2 is a notable addition to the indie game scene, offering a perfect blend of intense tactical experiences and more relaxing gaming alternatives.