InterStudio Unveils 'Detective: Ritual of the Sea', A Cyberpunk Detective Adventure

In a crossover of genres and themes, InterStudio is set to redefine the gaming landscape with Detective: Ritual of the Sea, a cyberpunk detective game that harmoniously blends action, adventure, and mystery. The game is set in a dystopian future, a narrative playground rich with dark secrets and intricate puzzles waiting to be unraveled by the player, donning the role of a detective.

A Glimpse into the Future of Crime Solving

Players will be equipped with advanced technology to aid their investigations. This includes the ability to reconstruct crime scenes and meticulously analyze evidence, thus offering a unique, immersive experience that goes beyond conventional gameplay. Each case presents a new challenge, and the solutions are not always straightforward. The game aims to stimulate players' intellectual curiosity and deductive reasoning skills, as they navigate their way through a labyrinth of clues and deceptions.

Living a Narrative, One Decision at a Time

Aside from the technology and the cases, Detective: Ritual of the Sea offers a rich narrative experience. Dialogue choices and decisions made during the investigation have a direct impact on the outcome of the cases. This element of player agency enhances the replayability of the game, as different choices can lead to different endings. It's not just about solving the case, it's about living the story.

Early Taste of the Upcoming Adventure

While the specific release date for Detective: Ritual of the Sea remains a mystery, eager gamers can already get a taste of what's to come. InterStudio has made a demo version of the game available as part of Steam Next Fest, a showcase event for upcoming games. This early access allows players to immerse themselves in the futuristic world of crime-solving, even before the full game hits the market.