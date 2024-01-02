Infestation 88: Nightmare Forge Games Responds to Controversy

The world of gaming recently witnessed the unveiling of a survival horror game that’s sparked controversy and debate. Nightmare Forge Games, the creators of the new game titled Infestation 88, find themselves in the eye of this storm due to the contentious elements within their game. The primary cause of the dispute being the title, which incorporates ’88’, a number associated with Neo-Nazi symbolism. The game, centered around a reimagined version of the classic Steamboat Willie, has Mickey Mouse leading a horrifying rodent infestation set in 1988.

Clarification and Possible Changes

In response to the concerns raised, Nightmare Forge Games clarified their stance. They stated that the ’88’ in the title was chosen to represent the year 1988 and does not carry any additional connotations. Acknowledging the feedback, the developers expressed their consideration for revising the game’s artwork and possibly changing the game’s name.

Accusations and Developers’ Response

Moreover, the game has also been accused of using preexisting assets from the Unity Store and AI-generated voices from ElevenLabs’ service. Nightmare Forge Games admitted to using these resources due to time constraints, with plans to replace them with original assets and voice actors in the future.

Infestation 88: Gameplay and Critique

Infestation 88 is a 1-4 player survival horror co-op game announced following Mickey Mouse’s entry into the public domain. The game has been critiqued for its gameplay mechanics and is part of a trend of quick-profit games, or ‘shovelware’. Despite these criticisms, the game is set to launch in early access in 2024, promising dynamic gameplay with randomized item layouts, character customization, and scaling enemy behavior.