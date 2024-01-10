en English
China

Immortal Life: A Xianxia Farming Simulator Prepares for Official Launch

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Immortal Life: A Xianxia Farming Simulator Prepares for Official Launch

Immerse yourself in the mystical land of ancient China with Immortal Life, a Xianxia farming simulator game packed with RPG elements and due for official launch on January 17, 2024. Developed by YiFang Studio and published by 2P Games, Immortal Life has been brewing in Steam Early Access, finely tuning its features and gameplay for an exceptional gaming experience.

Ancient China Reimagined

Inspired by classic Chinese mythology, Immortal Life offers players the chance to farm, fish, fight, and form friendships within the Guiyun Sect, a Taoist community lying in ruins. As players traverse this mystical land, they are tasked with the cultivation of crops, construction of settlements, forging relationships, and the confrontation of mythical creatures, all while uncovering the truth behind the sect’s destruction.

Immersive Gameplay Features

The full 1.0 release of Immortal Life introduces new and reworked questlines, a unique roommate system, and unravels the mystery of the sect’s devastation. Players are encouraged to cultivate crops, foster relationships, and recruit and train new sect members. The game’s farming style has been likened to that of Chinese farmer Liziqi, offering a deep, immersive experience.

Powerhouse Behind the Game

The game marks the debut of YiFang Studio in the gaming industry. Led by former rocket scientist Xiaofeng Zhao, the studio has teamed up with 2P Games, a publisher rooted in China with a successful track record of releasing indie games. Immortal Life, a product of this collaboration, is set to redefine the farming simulator genre with its unique blend of Chinese mythology and RPG elements.

China Gaming
