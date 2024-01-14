en English
Gaming

Illuminating the Dark: A Guide to Using Torches in Baldur’s Gate 3

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:21 am EST
Illuminating the Dark: A Guide to Using Torches in Baldur's Gate 3

The dark, intriguing dungeons of Baldur’s Gate 3, a game that has captivated players since its release on August 3, 2023, hold many secrets. Developed by the acclaimed Larian Studios and available on multiple platforms including PC, Stadia, macOS, PS5, and Xbox Series X, the game has offered players an immersive role-playing experience. One element that has stumped some is the use of torches for exploring these vast, hidden depths. The game doesn’t provide explicit instructions for this feature, leading many to seek out a guide to illuminate their path.

Adding Torches to Your Inventory

To brighten your way in the game, you first need a torch. These can be found scattered throughout the game world, looted from various sources, or purchased from merchants. It’s important to note that each party member requires their individual torch, which automatically gets placed in the light source slot of the inventory. As you progress through the game, the humble torch can be replaced with lanterns in the same slot, shedding even more light on the game’s mysteries.

Equipping Torches: Keyboard and Mouse

For those navigating the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 with a keyboard and mouse, equipping a torch is straightforward. Simply click the ‘Toggle Light Source’ icon located near the character portrait. Alternatively, you can equip it directly from the inventory menu, bringing light to the game’s darkest corners.

Equipping Torches: Controller

Controller users need not worry, as the process is just as accessible. Hold the ‘UP’ directional button on the D-pad or use the Inventory menu to equip your torch. For quick and easy access, you can customize the Radial Menu by assigning the torch to an empty slot.

Interestingly, this guide also alludes to the possibility of playing Baldur’s Gate 3 in split-screen co-op mode, an exciting feature that further enhances the game’s immersive nature.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

