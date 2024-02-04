ICE London and iGB Affiliate: A Grand Farewell to UK with Record-Breaking Expo

In a grand farewell to the United Kingdom, ICE London and iGB Affiliate are pulling all stops to present a record-breaking event at ExCeL London, marking the end of an era. With an impressive count of 811 exhibitors from 76 distinct countries, this year's finale promises to be a memorable spectacle, covering nearly 60,000 square meters of space. As the curtain falls on the London chapter of these revered gaming industry expos, the next act is set to unfold in Barcelona come 2025.

Final Salute to ExCeL London

Stuart Hunter, the Managing Director of Clarion Gaming, the event organizers, believes it's only fitting that the final London edition of these expos fully occupy ExCeL's facilities. Not only is the expo utilizing the main halls, but also meeting rooms and the ICC Capital Suite, aiming to provide a comprehensive showcase of the gaming industry. This move signifies a grand gesture of gratitude towards ExCeL London, a venue integral to the events' success.

What’s in Store for the Attendees?

The event is not merely a gathering of gaming professionals but a global conclave hosting thousands of delegates. The 2023 edition stands out with unique features like the largest-ever Consumer Protection Zone, an Esports Arena, and a multitude of industry conferences. With ample networking opportunities and awards to be won, this year's expos are set to be a game-changer.

A Token of Gratitude

In the words of Stuart Hunter, the aim is to deliver exceptional editions of ICE and iGB Affiliate as a token of gratitude before their relocation. As the gaming industry's most significant innovators and suppliers converge at ExCeL London from February 6 to February 8, they are not just participating in an event; they are part of a historic farewell and a promising new beginning.